Cindy Jacobs: It's Going to Get Really Bad, But ...

Prophet Cindy Jacobs says God gave her a vision after the inauguration of a swamp being drained.

As the murky waters subsided, Jacobs says she saw alligators and other swamp creatures fighting each other.

"The lower the swamp got, the more they turned against each other," Jacobs says.

She says the Lord told her, "It's going to get worse before it gets better. It's going to get very bad, seemingly, in Washington, D.C., but then after that ..."

Watch the video to see the rest of her prophecy.

