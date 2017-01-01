Prophetic Word: Major Construction Is Coming to the White House

Get ready for some construction in the White House. ( Pexels )

I heard this Jewish carpenter declaring, "The day of trying to force square pegs into round holes is over. I'm carving out a new place for My so-called 'misfits' to influence the government of this nation. Since My foolishness is wiser than man's wisdom, many will wonder what I'm up to in Washington, D.C.

"I'm digging up the foundation of a nation until it hits rock bottom. I will then hew it out of My rock of ages. Many will witness My explosive power like dynamite, interrupting and shaking this nation, releasing a tsunami effect worldwide with the fear of the Lord. The fuse has been lit. Stay focused on Me and don't get addicted to the news of this world. Up until now they have blocked Me out, but the media will soon give way as I blow the hinges off of newsrooms."

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser-at-large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. Humility and humor characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar, or ram's horn, is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com.

