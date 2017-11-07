The Distinct Roles of Prophecy and the Word of God in the Church Today

I had finished my message on Sunday evening, and a very real sense of God's love and presence seemed to fill the auditorium. Without any coaching or music, the congregation stood with their hands in the air quietly basking in God's presence. Suddenly, a visitor thundered forth a very harsh prophecy, saying, "This people draws near to me with their mouths, but their hearts are far from me. This people needs to repent, turn from their wicked ways, and then I will receive them."
Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!
3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!