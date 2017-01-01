4 Keys to Press Into Your Personal Mega Move of God

Sometimes we think we're waiting on God to move when He's actually waiting on us to move. Sometimes when we move, He'll move.

I heard the Lord say: Mega grace and mega faith equals a mega movement. The prophecy continues:

"My grace is sufficient for you and I've given you the measure of faith. I will move on your behalf when you step out in faith and rely on My grace to obey the words I have spoken to your heart.

"I will make impossible things possible. I will show you ways over, around and through things that have held you back in past seasons. I will make a way for you as you release faith-filled words and appropriate My grace that dwells on the inside of you.

"My grace offers you supernatural favor. My grace offers you supernatural power. My grace offers you whatever you need in the moment. Release your faith to walk in My grace and you will see things move that seemed immovable.

"You will see Me move in ways you hoped and prayed for. You will see yourself move into a new dimension of my goodness. It's time to move."

So What Does Mega Really Mean?

Mega means "of the highest level of rank, excellence or importance," according to Merriam-Webster. I like some of the synonyms better: astronomical, colossal, galactic, enormous, gigantic, herculean, jumbo, king-size, monumental, supersized, tremendous, mammoth, miracles and massive.

One of the best example of mega faith is found in Matthew 8:5-13: "When Jesus returned to Capernaum, a Roman officer came and pleaded with him, 'Lord, my young servant lies in bed, paralyzed and in terrible pain.' Jesus said, 'I will come and heal him.'

"But the officer said, 'Lord, I am not worthy to have you come into my home. Just say the word from where you are, and my servant will be healed. I know this because I am under the authority of my superior officers, and I have authority over my soldiers. I only need to say, 'Go,' and they go, or 'Come,' and they come. And if I say to my slaves, 'Do this,' they do it.' When Jesus heard this, he was amazed. Turning to those who were following him, he said, 'I tell you the truth, I haven't seen faith like this in all Israel! Then Jesus said to the Roman officer, 'Go back home. Because you believed, it has happened.' And the young servant was healed that same hour."

Mega faith makes Jesus marvel!

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=978715877" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=978715877" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

We get the concept of mega grace from Scripture. Acts 4:33 (AMPC) tells us, "And with great strength and ability and power the apostles delivered their testimony to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and great grace (loving-kindness and favor and goodwill) rested richly upon them all."

The Greek word for "great" is megas, which is where we get the word mega. In this verse, we see mega grace, mega loving-kindness, mega favor and mega goodwill.

When You Need a Mega Move of God in Your Life

In the prophecy, the Lord said, "It's time to move!" Maybe you need a move of God in your life—a mega move. Sometimes we think we're waiting on God to move when He's actually waiting on us to move. Sometimes when we move, He'll move.

When I look through Scripture, I see the patriarchs moving. Abraham moved. Isaac moved. Jacob moved. Judah moved. Joseph moved. Moses moved. Goliath moved—but then David moved and God moved! Here are four ways to press into a mega move in your life:

Get ready to press.

There will be resistance to your mega move. You have to be willing to press. In Philippians 4:12-14, Paul said, "Not that I have already attained or have already been perfected, but I follow after it so that I may lay hold of that for which I was seized by Christ Jesus. Brothers, I do not count myself to have attained, but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal to the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus."

Lay aside the weights.

The old baggage has to go. The limiting beliefs have to go. The fear has to go. Hebrews 12:1-4 tells us, "Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a huge crowd of witnesses to the life of faith, let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up. And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us. We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith."

Consider your thoughts, words and deeds.

Everything you think, say and do either moves you close to God's will or away from it. What are your thoughts moving you toward? What are your words moving you toward? What are your actions moving you toward? Your last movement is a result of your thoughts, words and deeds.

Dream wild.

Imagine the possibilities of what God could do. Luke 1:37 tells us, "Nothing is impossible with God." And Ephesians 3:20 says, "Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly beyond all that we ask or imagine, according to the power that works in us."

Charisma's Special Anointing Bundle. Get Charisma magazine plus these 2 Books - The Deborah Anointing & The Esther Anointing for only $24.97. Subscribe Now!

Hearing God's voice changes everything. You'll gain clarity, purpose and direction for your life. Start your journey to live your Life in the Spirit. Click here to draw closer to God!

Did you like this article? You'll enjoy Jennifer LeClaire's book, The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.