Protect Your Ears From These Unbiblical Prophecies

By gaining an understanding of biblical prophecies, you will never again fret over what may be about to transpire on the earth or fear the impending events foretold by God through His prophets.

Rather, by studying biblical prophecies, you will have surging hope in the midst of global difficulty. Hope rescues people from the trap of despair and gives them an expectation that God's promises will surely come true.

I know the value of hope. I served as pastor of Mount Hope Church for over 30 years. Hope is the precursor to genuine faith (Heb. 11:1). With hope there is vision, joy and an inspiring and secure future. Without hope we are left hollow, empty and filled with anxiety.

Hopelessness is like hell on Earth. The struggling couple feels hopeless when their efforts toward building a healthy relationship seem useless. When someone hears the doctor say their illness is terminal, a sense of hopelessness sets in.

God never intended for us to walk in hopelessness. He intended for us to be people of faith, and faith is the substance of things we hope for.

The biblical definition of hope is "confident expectation." From that hope springs the faith to do supernatural exploits. As a biblical prophet told us, "the people who know their God will be strong and take action" (Dan. 11:32).

Hope is our enemy's target. His goal is to destroy our vision and then steal our futures. Hopelessness saps people's strength and makes them give up standing, believing there is no good future. Hopelessness is one of the most sinister traps we can fall into. The Bible pulls us out of that trap by giving us generous promises that compel us to look toward tomorrow with soaring hope and vibrant expectation.

As ambassadors of Christ, God is calling us to be "hope distributors" in these last days. God is calling each of us as ambassadors of heaven to give hope freely to those in our spheres of influence.

Excerpt from Hope in the Last Days by Dr. Dave Williams.

Dr. Dave Williams served for over 30 years as pastor of Mount Hope Church in Lansing, Michigan, with over 500 outreach ministries around the world. During his tenure, Mount Hope Church gave over $40,000,000 to world and local missions. His leadership training course, The Art of Pacesetting Leadership, is credited with catapulting one church from 226 to over 4,000. Another church went from 8 to over 1,000. His all-time best-selling book, The New Life: The Start of Something Wonderful, is a practical, step-by-step guide to help new believers become established in their Christian walk and has sold over 2.5 million copies. On May 2, 2017, Charisma House will release his latest book, Hope in the Last Days. Dave now focuses on helping young ministers whenever he has an opportunity.

