The One-World Marxist Government Is on the Rise

If the Marxist one-world government eliminates President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence is next in line.

But the enemy hates him, Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin tells Jim Bakker, because he has always stood for Judeo-Christian values.

It's not just Pence who is on the line, though.

"Christianity is in danger of being wiped out in this country," Bakker says.

And if Trump hadn't been elected, the United States would be one step closer to fulfilling end-times prophecy.

Take a look.

