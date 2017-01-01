What the Bull and the Days of Noah Mean for This Generation

Taurus is a picture of a bull, an ancient symbol of strength. ( Pixabay )

This week the sun will enter the constellation Taurus (The Bull) on May 18.

Taurus is the ninth chapter of the Star Bible and is the sign of the Second Coming of Christ. Taurus is a picture of a bull, an ancient symbol of strength. Its bright Star Aldeberan (The Governor) reminds us that Christ will indeed return in strength to rule, with the bright star cluster the Hyades (The Congregated) representing the armies of Heaven returning with Him. The bright constellation Orion (Coming Forth as Light) pictures Christ the warrior preparing to crush the Serpent pictured beneath His feet, and releasing the constellation Eridanus (The River of Fire) upon His enemies. The third constellation, Auriga (The Shepherd), shows Christ's care for His people, as a shepherd protecting them in the time of judgment.

Taurus contains a historical inflection point on its border with the tenth chapter of the Star Bible, Gemini (which represents Christ's reign on Earth). This area of the sky contains the outermost point of our galaxy, where astronomical research shows that the Sun was located on the first day of Noah's Flood. As such, this point represents God's judgment poured out on an evil world and is a reminder that Christ's Return will come as in the days of Noah (Matt 24, 37-39). In fact, the movement of the Summer Solstice into this point in Taurus, scheduled to occur in the year 2121, is one of the main signs of Christ's return in the sun, moon and stars. We cannot know the day or the hour (Matt. 24:36), but we are told there will be signs (Luke 21:25).

As God provided protection for Noah and his family in the Ark, so God will provide for His people on the Day of Judgment (2 Pet. 2:9). The Ark of protection for God's people is the church, and the sun was also at the outermost point of the galaxy on the Feast of Pentecost in 30 AD when the Church was born. This protection is also the message of the constellation Auriga (The Shepherd)

Early this evening in the Northwest, almost touching the horizon, you can find the constellation Auriga (The Shepherd) reminding us of the grace and protection available in the midst of judgment.

Tonight, enjoy the view and tell someone that there is still time to end up safe in the Ark like Noah.

Ron Allen is a Christian businessman, CPA and author who serves in local, national and international ministries spreading a message of reconciliation to God, to men and between believers. He is founder of the International Star Bible Society, telling how the heavens declare the glory of God, and the Emancipation Network, which helps people escape from financial bondage, and co-founder with his wife Pat of Corporate Prayer Resources, dedicated to helping intercessors.

