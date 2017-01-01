T.D. Jakes' Top 3 Health Tips May Be the Answer to Your Stress Problem

Bishop T.D. Jakes says while spiritual, family and work responsibilities are important, many of us burn out as we try to fulfill these duties. ( Reuters/John Gress )

Are you having difficulty meeting your life goals? Bishop T.D. Jakes says while spiritual, family and work responsibilities are important, many of us burn out as we try to fulfill these duties.

Citing a recent poll stating most people report feeling tired most of the time due to sleep deprivation and lack of self-care, Jakes encourages readers on his website to "Let Go of the Struggle" and reclaim their spiritual, physical and mental health in 3 ways.

T.D. Jakes' Health Tips:

1. Add more fun to your days. Anything from reconnecting with music to uplifting reading to spending time with friends adds joy to your life. Find the joy—daily!

2. Care for yourself. Quality food, exercise in any form and remembering to breathe deeply will all keep you healthy. We often cannot find the time to care for ourselves, but nothing is of greater importance.

3. Let love in: Give love and receive love! When we are wrapped in love, whether from ourselves or our friends and family, we are better able to meet life's demands.

Medical researchers tell us the more they learn about the body mechanics of stress, the more they realize how deadly it is. Throughout the Bible, we are told not to worry. Now modern doctors tell us the same thing.

De-Stress with Gratitude

One of the best ways to reduce stress is to concentrate on what's going right in your life. Dr. David J. Jennings, Jr., assistant director of the Psychological Services Center and assistant professor at Regent University, said scientific research definitively links a persistent sense of gratitude with good physical health.

"Studies have shown that people with a more grateful disposition actually engage in more exercise. They eat better, they take care of themselves better by getting regular physical examinations," he said.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1171062647" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1171062647" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

"It's also been shown to be helpful to people who are actually having some kind of physical ailment, actually reduce negative health symptoms and increase sleep," he continued.

Developing a grateful heart takes practice. In her book, Choosing Gratitude Nancy Leigh DeMoss Wolgemuth says gratitude starts by confessing to God, "You don't owe me anything good."

"'All I deserved was hell and you've given me so much more. You've given me heaven and eternal life and Christ Jesus and your Holy Spirit,'" she continued. "'Oh Lord, if you never gave me anything else good in this life than having saved me eternally from sin, I am one blessed woman and I will spend eternity giving you thanks.'"

Let Go of Grudges

Unforgiveness leads to chronic anxiety, according to Dr. Michael Barry, a pastor and author of the book, The Forgiveness Project.

"Chronic anxiety very predictably produces excess adrenaline and cortisol, which deplete the production of natural killer cells which is your body's foot soldier in the fight against cancer," he said.

Barry's research on cancer patients revealed about 61 percent had trouble forgiving. More than half had a severe problem.

Barry encourages people holding on to grudges to read Matthew 18. He also says forgiveness does not mean you condone the bad behavior, but rather let go of it.

Copyright The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., All rights reserved.

Charisma's Special Anointing Bundle. Get Charisma magazine plus these 2 Books - The Deborah Anointing & The Esther Anointing for only $24.97. Subscribe Now!

Hearing God's voice changes everything. You'll gain clarity, purpose and direction for your life. Start your journey to live your Life in the Spirit. Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.