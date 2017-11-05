Have We Entered Into the Next American Civil War?

The United States of America may very well have entered into their next civil war; this time, however, the soldiers are armed with vitriolic vocabulary instead of rifles and bayonets.

The cast of Revelation in the News points to the growing backlash over Donald Trump's administration and the president's decision to roll back the Johnson religious freedom amendment as evidence.

So what should Christians do? Is it time to stand up and fight?

Watch the video to see!

