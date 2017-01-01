5 Prophetic Actions to Take When Dry Land Surrounds You

Sometimes in your life, you will find times that will feel if the ground under your feet has dried up. ( Unsplash )

Several times in the Old Testament the term "dry ground" appears. The phrase appears when the flood waters recede in Noah's time, when the Israelites cross the Red Sea, and when the Israelites cross the Jordan River. In all of these times, God was doing something new in their lives. The fact that the land was dry and the water had dried up wasn't a bad thing. It was a good thing. If you think about it, if God hadn't have dried up the ground, how would have Noah ever gotten out of the boat? How would the Israelites have made it over the Red Sea or the Jordan? They wouldn't have. They would have been stuck in the mud. It's easy to assume that the land under all the water would have probably been very saturated. The fact that the ground dried up so that they could transition to the other side was another part of these miracles.

Sometimes in your life, you will find times that will feel if the ground under your feet has dried up. These are times of transition. God is not bringing health issues, calamity or financial ruin. However sometimes He does use circumstances to nudge you to keep moving toward the other side. God will sometimes make you feel uncomfortable in things you've done for years in order for you to want to change. It is in order for you to walk through the situation on dry ground so you don't become a "stick in the mud" in the process.

Here are some important things to remember when it feels as though the land is dry around you:

1. Pray!

Ask the Holy Spirit why things are suddenly drying up. Sometimes this is the result of something we are doing in our own lives. Maybe we need to repent. But sometimes it's because God is nudging you forward so you can take the next step in your life. If the season is changing, perhaps it is time to come before God and fast and pray. Let Him lead you out of this season. The Israelites crossing the Red Sea had to follow the path God prepared for them. Otherwise, they would have slammed into the sea walls. Follow His leading.

2. Trust that what God is showing you is a good thing.

Change can be hard for those of us who like to stay comfortable, but if you never change, you'll never grow. If you never change, you'll never fulfill God's plan for your life. In the words of the dear late prophet Kim Clement, "You're never going to know unless you step out of the boat."

3. Get wise counsel.

You must have people in your life, who are perhaps more mature than you, or that you know are a wise voice. These are pastors, friends and leaders God has placed in your world and who you know have your best interest at heart. They will pray with you, and while rarely can they tell you exactly what to do, they can give you some godly wisdom. These kinds of people are valuable, and if you don't have such confidants you can go to, then pray God brings them in your life. This doesn't mean you don't have to listen to the voice of God on your own, and it doesn't mean you should put yourself in a position to be manipulated. Instead, the goal is that you hear a godly perspective from someone who isn't as involved in the situation as you are.

4. Be in faith.

Did you know the average person can only see 3 miles ahead of them in perfect conditions? Historians disagree how far the Red Sea Crossing was but the shortest distance it could have been was 30 miles. That means that when the Israelites stepped into the parting of the Red Sea, they couldn't have seen the other side. You have to take those steps of faith in life, even when it seems scary and you can't see the other side. You have to trust God.

5. Determine that you will cross over.

No matter how difficult this transition is in your life, persevere. Do not allow yourself to get stuck in the dry ground. Run the race God has set before you and fix your eyes on the other side. Visualize yourself coming out of the land with the dry ground and know that this momentary transition God has for you will not last a lifetime. God has more for you to do on the other side of this season, so don't be like the Israelites in the wilderness and wander, but cross over to what He has said.

I believe we are entering into a season when there are many in the body of Christ who have been transitioning for a while. You know you've been in this season, but you've grown weary and disillusioned. When the Israelites crossed the Red Sea, that meant their captivity was over. It meant they were moving forward, and the moment their toes touched the opposite shore was the moment the waters came crashing down on the Egyptian soldiers, and everything changed. I believe many in the body of Christ know that they are no longer slaves, but they are still carrying what was in the past with them. I believe that in this coming season, God will cause the doors from the past to shut and so that there will be many in the body who will be able to walk forward and know everything that was behind them is truly and genuinely over. Trust the Lord, for the ground will not stay dry for much longer. The time to fully cross over is now.

Anna M. Aquino is a published author, guest minister and prophetic voice. Her books Cursing the Church or Helping It?, Confessions of a Ninja Mom and An Ember In Time are available wherever books are sold. Marriage in Time is set to release in July of 2017. Please feel free to check out her website at annamaquino.com.

