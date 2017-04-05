'Trans-Species': Man Spends $5,000 A Month To Transform Himself Into An Elf

25-year-old Luis Padron of Buenos Aires, Argentina, says he "became obsessed with the world of elves, angels and fantasy beings after being bullied as a child." Aires, Argentina says that he "became obsessed with the world of elves, angels and fantasy beings after being bullied as a child". ( Courtesy )

If you could become an elf, would you do it? You might argue that elves do not exist, but one man has spent thousands upon thousands of dollars on surgeries, hair removal, creams, dyes and bleaches in a determined attempt to transform himself into one.

Twenty-five-year-old Luis Padron of Buenos Aires, Argentina says he "became obsessed with the world of elves, angels and fantasy beings after being bullied as a child." Now he is spending about $5,000 a month so that he can permanently look like an elf, and he has told the press that "I consider myself trans-species." Body modification has become one of the hottest global trends in recent years, but is this a case where someone has taken it way too far?

When the world of fantasy becomes more important than reality to someone, they can do some things that may seem really strange to the rest of us. According to the Daily Mail, Padron has spent an extraordinary amount of money in order become the elf he has always wanted to be:

He now has a £4,000-a-month ritual applying specialist creams, dyes, treatment and SPF 100 sunscreen. He has almost spent more than £25,000 on surgery including liposuction on his jaw, a nose job, full body hair removal and operations to change his eye color.

You would think all of that would be enough, but Padron has even bigger plans for the future.

In addition to everything else he has done, he intends to have his ears cut and his jaw reshaped:

'I have my own beauty ideal and want to achieve that no matter what. 'I want to have my ears cut to become pointy like an elves [sic], my jaw to look more sharp like a diamond, a face-lift and an eye-lift to give my eyes a cat-like shape. 'I am also consider having muscle implants too. 'There's also a surgery to make you taller and I will remove four of my ribs too, so that I can shape my waist to make it thinner.'

What Padron doesn't understand is that he didn't need to make any of these changes to be worth loving.

God loves us no matter where we are from, what we look like, or what physical challenges we may be facing.

Part of becoming a person of great love is learning to love yourself, and I have a feeling that Padron is going to feel empty no matter how many physical modifications he makes to his own body.

That is because self-worth does not come from how others see us on the outside. Rather, it comes from knowing that God valued us so much that He sent His only Son to come and die on the cross for us.

So let us pray that Padron finds the Lord Jesus Christ soon, because then he will finally discover what his heart has been searching for all this time.

And if you would like to know more about how you can come to know the Lord Jesus Christ, I would encourage you to visit my website for a detailed explanation.

God loves you very much, and He wants to take the broken pieces of your life and turn them into a beautiful thing.

