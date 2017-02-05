Greg Laurie: Who Is North Korea in Bible Prophecy?

Evangelist Greg Laurie ( Facebook )

As North Korea threatens the world's superpowers, many are asking, "Who is North Korea in Bible prophecy?"

The answer might surprise you.

"In the last days, there's no mention of any nation that resembles North Korea," Greg Laurie of Harvest Crusades says in a recent video. "However, the Bible does speak of Iran in the end times scenario. You might be surprised to know that there's an alignment of sorts between North Korea and Iran."

So what does this mean for us? Watch the video to see!

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.