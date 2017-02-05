Every minute, 250 babies will be born, and 113 of them will be born into poverty. ( Public Domain )

Our world is changing at a blinding pace that is accelerating with each passing day.

Thanks to the internet, information travels at a speed that would have been unimaginable at other times in human history, and our technological capabilities are advancing at a rate that is exponentially increasing. What all of this means is that seismic cultural shifts that used to take decades can now be accomplished in a matter of months or even weeks.

So will all of this change lead to a wonderfully positive future for humanity, or will it result in a dystopian nightmare? Only time will tell, but what everyone can agree on is that our world is rapidly becoming a much different place than the world that our parents and grandparents grew up in. The following are 20 amazing facts about what happens every single minute of every single day in our rapidly changing world:

1. Two hundred fifty babies will be born, and 113 of them will be born into poverty.

2. Five hundred hours of video will be uploaded to YouTube.

3. The earth will travel 1,118 miles around the sun.

4. McDonald's will sell 4,500 hamburgers.

5. Lightning will strike our planet about 6,000 times .

6.Twenty-eight thousand five hundred trees will be cut down.

7. Fifty-one thousand applications will be downloaded from Apple's App Store.

8. Sixty-five thousand barrels of oil will be used.

9. People will watch 64,444 hours of content on Netflix.

10. One hundred twenty thousand, six hundred seventy-three pounds of edible food will be thrown away in the United States.

11. Two hundred three thousand, five hundred ninety-six dollars' worth of products will be sold on Amazon.com.

12. Four hundred forty-eight thousand, eight hundred tweets will be posted on Twitter.

13. Five hundred twenty-seven thousand, seven hundred sixty photos will be shared on Snapchat.

14. 3.3 million posts will be made to Facebook.

15. 3.8 million Google searches will be conducted.

16. 5 million pounds of garbage will be generated.

17. 6 million chemical reactions will happen in each one of our cells.

18. 20.8 million messages will be sent using WhatsApp.

19. 25 million Coca-Cola products will be consumed.

20. 204 million emails will be sent.

