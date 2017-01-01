The Prophetic Reason Your Path May Be Diverging

In this segment, we will show you how many times in our walk with God He will deliberately allow us to go through a different path, one we didn't see coming, because He knows our hearts and the path that is before us. You will also discover that you are in one of three specific transitions right now and what that means. To view the entire message, watch the video:

Ricky Scaparo is a former pastor and founder of the international ministry End Time Headlines. This ministry has exploded over the past few years, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers and subscribers via the website (endtimeheadlines.org) and social media streams. Ricky provides resources to equip believers and to inform the discerning of the signs and seasons in which we live. His mission is to inform his readers and viewers of prophetic events and how they are unfolding before our very eyes through news and headlines presented from a prophetic perspective in light of the holy Bible. This ministry is also an outreach ministry that presents the gospel to the lost through preaching and teaching of the Word of God.

This article originally appeared at endtimeheadlines.org.

