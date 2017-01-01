How Baal Played a Role in the Israelites Leaving Egypt

Most believers are familiar with the false god Baal, the idol Elijah faced down while King Ahab and Queen Jezebel ruled.

But the principality traces further back in the Bible, to Exodus 14, author Derek Gilbert says.

"Backing up 1500 years from the confrontation on Mount Hermon, the Red Sea crossing was a supernatural conflict, another smackdown if you will, in the supernatural realm between God and Baal. Now what was Baal doing in Egypt?" Gilbert says on The Jim Bakker Show.

When Moses was leading the Israelites from Egypt, God commanded him to go back and camp on a mountain with "Baal" in the name.

Why? Watch the video to see.

