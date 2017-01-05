Prophecy for Women of God: "Prophet-Daughters: Arise and Emerge!"

For the Lord would say, I am calling forth my daughter-prophets in this hour to show the sons how to give birth in the spirit. ( Public Domain )

Outpouring is incomplete and partial until the daughters of God take their place.

And in the last days it shall be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh, your sons and your daughters shall prophesy (Acts 2:17).

All flesh. Not just sons and male servants. Sons and daughters. We don't have a complete manifestation of Holy Spirit outpouring without the visible emergence of God's daughter-prophets. This is the time for women of faith to arise, emerge and boldly declare the Word of the Lord!

Supernatural Influence for the Daughters

The Lord wants to entrust you with supernatural influence. He is going to use you to "influence the influential." Yours will be a voice with more influence than the actual influencer—because your voice, anointed by His voice, is what influences the one whose influence shapes movements.

These prophet-daughters being moms. Wives. Very normal people with normal lives. I see you cleaning spaghetti off your kids, taking care of your households, working jobs—the "everyday" things that are often considered mundane will be the very things the Lord uses to create an infrastructure in your life to steward the high level of influence He desires to entrust you with. Every time you clean a dirty diaper, you may not feel like a prophet to the nations, but the Lord would say that this level of service to your family is what sustains a humility and down-to-earthness that is essential in this hour. This realness will connect you with the next generation that craves your influence.

A Womb That Births Revival and Outpouring

As we move closer to the conclusive move of God, the voice of the daughter-prophets will be essential to the sons.

The Lord is calling forth His women out of hiding in the women's conference circuit and into the church as a whole.

I see men holding women in greater levels of honor and respect ever before, as there is something a woman can do that a man cannot—and even if he could do it, truly, I don't believe he would have the nerve or strength to go through with it. Give birth.

For the Lord would say, I am calling forth my daughter-prophets in this hour to show the sons how to give birth in the spirit.

One thing this generation knows little about is birthing in the spirit. Contending. Tarrying. Travailing. "Praying Through."

We have a generation operating in the measure of the Spirit's power—healing, prophecy, power evangelism, etc. I celebrate this, but I refuse to put a ceiling on it and call it the ultimate move of God. I'm crying out for the Welsh Revival that transforms a country. I'm asking for an Azusa that births an unstoppable movement. I'm contending for a Great Awakening that revives the church and reforms the planet. I truly celebrate what we carry with the Holy Spirit and what we are presently seeing released—but I am also contending for more!

The daughter prophets will emerge in this hour with a word on birthing revival that breaks the ceiling of complacency in the church.

They will release burning words that send men to their knees, contending for the full inheritance of outpouring they have neglected due to lazy theology. I see the daughter prophets releasing words that birth the spirit of tarrying that ultimately ushers in the revival that never ends, where we fully pick up where Pentecost left of and step into greater realms of Kingdom increase and advancement.

Calling for the Young Women—Teens and 20s

I see the daughter-prophets in their 30s releasing words over young women in their teens and 20s that call them out of the world and summon them into their destinies and mantles.

The Lord says, "Religion's response to sin will not compel a generation to pursue me passionately. "Don't do this," "Don't date him," "Don't watch/listen to that," is simply not enough. They need to have a vision—not of what they are being told to leave behind—but a clear view of the assignment they are being called into. I am calling My daughters to turn from sin toward their prophetic destiny to shape nations, release kingdom innovation, operate in signs and wonders, receive creative strategies from heaven, see into the spirit realm, dream dreams, experience visions and visitations and take their place as My mouthpiece."

Prophet-daughters, your words will call forth a generation of Kathryn Kuhlmans, Marie Woodworth-Etters and Aimee Semple-McPhersons. In previous generations, these dynamic women were few and far between. But because of the assignment upon you, you will release a vision of what's possible for every woman filled with the Holy Spirit. You will release a vision to the next generation that will be superior to sin and more compelling than worldly compromise.

Daughter-prophets, you are called to share testimonies of these great women of God who were never meant to be the exception, but the blueprint. You are meant to call forth the next generation of preachers, prophets and miracle-workers, doctors and lawyers, singers and songwriters, artists and dancers, innovators and entrepreneurs. What's the missing link? The next generation needs to hear that it's possible.

Generational Alignment

The Lord is calling forth previous generations to come into alignment with this emerging generation: "You are not simply coming alongside young women to serve as champions and mentors—your assignment goes even further. When you come into alignment with what I am doing in the present generation, it's not just about My people, it's about My purpose."

Consider the prophetic pioneers of the faith, both the visible and hidden. Both have equal standing in heaven. There are names you know, but there are also those you don't know who are equally as known in heaven as the more famous ones.

All of these women forerunners did two key things: they prayed and prophesied. They prayed for a day when both the sons and daughters could fulfill their assignments in revival together, but their lives, their courage and their boldness prophesied of what would be possible for all daughters of God to step into.

Arise and Emerge, Daughter-Prophets!

Daughter-prophets: arise and emerge! It's time for you to arise, embrace this calling and assignment, and it is time for you to emerge. This means you take everyday, little steps towards fulfilling this assignment.

Don't despise the un-glamorous steps along the journey, for the very generation that's waiting on you is not looking for glamour. They don't want a spiritual show. They want authenticity. They want real. They want diapers and disappointment. They want to hear about the breakthrough and breakdown. They want the pure, the real.

I prophesy, the very thing that will call forth an army of anointed, dynamic Kathryn Kuhlmans will be the 30-year old mom-wife who shows, through her everyday life, that any woman willing to say an unqualified "Yes" to Jesus can steward a mantle that ushers in Holy Spirit outpouring and reforms nations.

Larry Sparks is co-author of the book, The Fire That Never Sleeps, with Dr. Michael Brown and John Kilpatrick. Larry's mission is to help teach all believers how to experience and sustain personal revival—enjoying a deep relationship with God through encountering the presence and power of the Holy Spirit. To this end, he maintains a blog through Charisma magazine, is a published author, teaches revival seminars, and is the co-founder of Renewing South Florida, an organization committed to uniting the local church for regional outpouring. Larry holds a Master of Divinity from Regent University and presently serves as vice president of publishing for Destiny Image Publishers.

You can receive daily empowerment for personal revival from Larry on Facebook (facebook.com/larryvsparks).

