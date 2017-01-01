This Dangerous False God Has Infiltrated the Modern Church

Of all the false gods of this world, the one that is the most dangerous is the god of "me-ism." When we place our desires above the desires of God, we are yielding to the pressure of "me-ism." ( Public Domain )

When we begin to look at a project or a goal and think, "I am in control of this as well as my destiny," we take another huge step toward bowing down before the god of this world—the god of senseless pride whose goal is to entrap us in the lustfulness of "me-ism."

One of Satan's greatest desires is to tempt us to doubt God. He loves to twist God's Word by telling us that we don't need to rely on the Lord's wisdom because we have all that we need within us. We see this has been true from the very beginning when Satan questioned what God said in the Garden with Eve. "Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said to the woman, 'Has God said, "You shall not eat of any tree of the garden"?'" (Gen. 3:1).

The bottom line to faith is being willing to trust God with our lives. He is the One who calls us to live lives of personal sacrifice so we may give all that we are to Christ to be used for His glory. The enemy of our souls tempts us to stop and question what God requires. He tells us we don't need to make a deep commitment because that would be too costly and embarrassing.

Abraham lived a life of faith. He was not concerned with what his sacrifice would cost him. He was only concerned with his love and devotion to God. Therefore, he learned to follow the Lord, and we can do the same. There will be times when we make wrong turns, but God will quickly restore us and direct us back to the place where His blessings are.

Have you been questioning what God has asked of you, afraid to commit your entire life to the Lord? Today is the day to know Jesus as more than your Savior. He is your living and eternal Lord.

Prayer: Father, help me to know how to follow You and not be drawn aside by the temptations of this world. I pray in the name of Jesus. Amen.

This article originally appeared on Leading The Way.

