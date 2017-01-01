Prophecy: 'I Will Remove the Dividing Line to Bring a Unified Korea'

"I will remove the dividing line in the nation of Korea that has divided My people for 70 years, and just as I brought a swift justice to My people who were in Babylonian captivity after 70 years, they will be released to their land to rebuild." ( Pixabay )

Plans of Peace to Give Korea a Future and a Hope

I love the nation of South Korea, as I have been going there for many years now. The Korean Christians are some of the most dedicated, loving people I know. From my years of ministry in Seoul, Incheon and other cities in South Korea, there is a common cry that echoes from that nation— that God would remove the dividing line and make a unified Korea again. I've heard story after story from leaders to lay people of those who have family separated in both North and South Korea. It is the heart of God to bring healing to that divided nation and to make "One Unified Korea" again.

After the cold war in 1945, tensions heated up along the 38th parallel separating into the North and South zones, and by May 1946 it was illegal to pass between this line without a permit. In 1947 (70 years ago this year), the UN passed a resolution on November 14, 1947, declaring that free elections should be held. By August 15th, 1948, both the divided North and South were liberated from Japanese occupation and independence was established. The Lord says:

"I will remove the dividing line in the nation of Korea that has divided My people for 70 years, and just as I brought a swift justice to My people who were in Babylonian captivity after 70 years, they will be released to their land to rebuild."

"For thus says the Lord: When seventy years [of exile] have been completed for Babylon, I will visit you and perform My good word toward you, in causing you to return to this place. For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope" (Jer. 29:10-11).

Just as Daniel understood the times and the season of God's people being released into freedom from Babylonian captivity, so now is the time for those who are held captive in the North to be set free. Daniel began to pray and confess his sins and the sins of his people. It's time to pray! As a result of Daniel's intercession, God sent both Gabriel and Michael the archangels to fight and bring wisdom, skill, knowledge and understanding (Dan. 9:22). I see angels being released as arrows of the Lord to bring transition and healing to the fragmented nation of Korea!

The 110-Year Anniversary of the Pyongyang Revival of 1907

Just as we celebrated the 110-year anniversary of the 1906 Azusa Street Revival last year in America, so this year marks the 110-year anniversary of the great revival that hit the unified Korea in Pyongyang in 1907. This revival swept the nation of Korea, bringing reformation. In January 1907, after months of persistent prayer, 50,000 people were converted in that one year and Korea was set ablaze—it was known as the Pyongyang Great Revival (1907-1910).

The Lord said He was going to release His hidden power again in the nation of Korea:

"The Lord (Father) says to my lord (the Messiah, His Son), 'Sit at My right hand until I make Your enemies your footstool.' The Lord shall send your mighty scepter out of Zion, rule in the midst of your enemies. Your people will follow you in the day of Your battle (Ps. 110:1-3a).

Just as revival fire swept through the nation 110 years ago this year, so the "Day of Your Power" is here again that will bring another wave of revival and restoration to the nation of Korea. In order for this to happen, it is absolutely necessary that things "heat up" in the North to bring about the resolve necessary for change. The demonized regime of the North will be dispersed and let go so healing can come to the whole nation.

God will restore and reunite family members that have been separated for generations as a result. Just as Daniel recognized transition according to the word of the Lord and set himself to pray, we too must pray as we see these things approaching. God is releasing all of Heaven to facilitate this process. He is releasing His declaration through the "whirlwind of the South."

The Whirlwind of Revival Is Blowing in the South

I'm getting ready to go back to Seoul this week, and the Lord said to me, "Just as Pyongyang (in the North) was the place of the great revival that released an outpouring of Holy Ghost fire throughout the whole nation of Korea, so now the Lord says: I will release My whirlwind of the South upon the whole nation that will bring revival, liberty and unification to both North and South. I will restore all that has been stolen from My people and I will release My arrows (angels) over them, declaring and decreeing with the blast of My trumpet over a unified Korea. I will defend and protect you from the enemy who seeks to destroy, devour and trample you down with sling stones."

Listen to Zechariah:

Return to your stronghold, prisoners who now have hope.

Today I declare that I will return to you a double portion.

Because I have bent Judah as My bow

and fitted the bow with Ephraim.

I will stir up your sons, O Zion,

against your sons, O Greece,

and will set you like the sword of a warrior.

Then the Lord will appear over them,

and His arrow will go out like lightning.

The Lord God will sound His trumpet,

and will march forth like storm winds of southern Teman.

The Lord of Hosts will protect them.

They will devour up

and subdue them with stone slingers.

And they will drink and make noise as with wine;

they will be filled with blood as a bowl,

saturated like the corners of the altar (Zech. 9:12-15).

Jeff Jansen is an internationally known conference speaker and crusade evangelist. He is also Founder of Global Fire Ministries International, and Senior Leader of the Global Fire Church and World Miracle Center located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jeff's burning desire is to see churches, cities, regions and whole nations ignited and transformed by the power of God. He also teaches, trains and equips believers how to live and move in the supernatural Presence of God and emphasizes that communion and intimacy with the Holy Spirit is vital for transformation. Global Fire Ministries is an inter-denominational ministry aimed at equipping and igniting the Body of Christ for Global harvest. Jeff, his wife, Jan, and family live in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Jeff travels full-time hosting international crusades and ministering at conferences, churches and Glory Gatherings around the world.

