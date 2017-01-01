Jim Bakker: The Most Dangerous Fake News Story in the World

Jim Bakker says one of the most dangerous news stories in the world is upon is: The ban of fake news.

For those who have fallen victim to some of the internet's hoaxes, the legal ban may seem like a good idea. But beware: It's a wolf in sheep's clothing.

"The assembly ... seeks to make it a crime to be wrong on the internet," John Wooddall, co-host of Revelation in the News, says.

"Who is going to be the judge of what is fake?" Bakker asks.

The ban could affect evangelism and the spread of the gospel if rabid atheists label the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ as "fake news."

