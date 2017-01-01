2007 Prophecy Predicted the Rise of ISIS and Extermination of Christianity

Dr. Mike Evans prophesied the rise of the Islamic State and the extermination of Christianity in the Middle East in a 2007 appearance on Tucker Carlson's MSNBC show.

Evans detailed it all in his book, The Final Move Beyond Iraq, which debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times paperback best-seller list.

Evans says dealing with Iran was the key to Iraq. Though the Islamic State formed in 2004, they were not widely recognized until al Qaeda disavowed the terrorist group in 2014.

As Evans was writing, researching and discovering the depths of evil in the terrorist organization, other scholars began to catch on as well.

"As early as 2007, the stage was being set for the regional genocide now unfolding from Syria and Lebanon along the Mediterranean to northern Iraq. The 'sudden' appearance of the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq, otherwise known as ISIS, betrays years of its rise and the central part it played in Western-backed violence seeking to overthrow the government of Syria starting in 2011 amid the cover of the so-called 'Arab Spring," Global Research reported.

So what did Evans say was coming?

Watch the video to see!

