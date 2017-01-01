Get Ready for the Elijah Company: A New Prophetic Eagle Is Rising

The Lord was showing me that before the second coming of Jesus Christ this new prophetic eagle or people will be operating in full function and anointing in power to bring in the great harvest. ( Pexels )

Recently the Lord has been speaking with me about a new harvesting eagle that is being released in this season that will play a significant role in bringing in the billion-soul harvest that Bob Jones saw in 1977. The Lord said that the world has never seen this type of eagle before and that it is "spiritually ambidextrous" —it is both seer and prophet in nature and the devil has no remedy or answer for it. (In Hebrew, prophet is Nabi and means "to bubble forth, as from a fountain").

The Lord was showing me that before the second coming of Jesus Christ this new prophetic eagle or people will be operating in full function and anointing in power to bring in the great harvest. The Lord said, "Just as John the Baptist came to prepare the coming of the Lord, so this new eagle will be an Elijah Company that will turn the hearts of the people back to God as both John and Elijah did."

Behold, I Will Send You Elijah

To fully understand what this looks like let's take a look at what the Scripture says about John the Baptist. Scripture tells us that Zachariah and Elizabeth had no child and were crying out to God. Zachariah was serving in the temple burning incense when Gabriel appeared to him (see Luke 1:11-17).

The angel Gabriel was quoting what was written of Elijah in the book of Malachi 4:4-6. The prophet Malachi prophesied that before the Lord comes, God would send Elijah the prophet to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children and the children to their fathers. This is exactly what Elijah did in 1 Kings 18.

The Spirit and Power of Elijah

Elijah approached all the people and said, "How long will you stay between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow Him; but if Baal, follow him" (1 Kings 18:21).

Elijah revealed to the people through signs and wonders that, "The Lord, He is God!" and all Israel repented and turned back toward God (see 1 Kings 18:36-39). This is what both John the Baptist and Elijah did. John did it as a "cry in the wilderness" for the people to "Prepare the way of the Lord, make His paths straight" (Mark 1:3). Elijah cried to the people, "How long will you be between two opinions?" Choose today whom you will serve.

The angel Gabriel told Zachariah that John would turn the hearts of the people back to the Lord and that he would move in the "spirit and power of Elijah" (Luke 1:17a). Malachi prophesied that Elijah would come before the arrival of the Christ (see Malachi 4:6).

Jesus, Moses and Elijah on the Mount of Transfiguration

Jesus took Peter, James and John up on the mountain and was transformed in front of them. We know it as the "Mount of Transfiguration" in Matthew 17. Out from the cloud of witness stepped Moses and Elijah and they were having a conversation with Jesus (see Matthew 17:4-5).

And as they were going down the mountain, Jesus commanded them, "Tell the vision to no one until the Son of Man is risen from the dead" (John 17:9b). The disciples asked Him, "Why then do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?" (v. 10). He answered and said, "Elijah truly does first come and will restore all things. But I tell you that Elijah has already come, and they did not know him, but did to him whatever they pleased. Then the disciples understood that He was speaking to them of John the Baptist (Matt. 17:9-13).

Notice what Jesus said: "Elijah truly does first come and will restore all things" (v. 12, emphasis mine). Then He said, "Elijah has already come" (v. 12). This is referring to two separate incidents when Elijah comes. Elijah has come already as Jesus was speaking of John the Baptist and they did not recognize him, but did to him as they wished. But there is another time when, "Elijah is coming and will restore all things" (verse 11).

Just as Elijah came on the scene before the first coming of Jesus Christ, so before the second coming of Jesus there will be an "Elijah Company" that appears to prepare the way of the Lord in turning the hearts of the people back to God through the spirit of revival. This Elijah Company will restore the hearts of the people in revival to the Lord and will move in the spirit and the power of Elijah as Gabriel said. Elijah does not come this time as an individual, but rather as a corporately anointed body of believers on the earth to shift whole nations through outpouring and miracles that bring in the billion-soul harvest.

Bob Jones Saw the Army of God in 1979

Bob Jones saw an army in 1979 that would come in two stages. The first stage would be "a wave of leaders that would raise up the greatest army that nothing could ever stop."

The Lord told Bob: "I will release them in power and I will arm them out of My armory in heaven. There is no gift that I will deny them. They will literally pull down the warehouse of God and they will have no fear of the enemy. They will glorify Me beyond anything that has ever been. They will represent Me in My holiness and compassion."

This Elijah Company that is rising in the earth is hungry for the glory presence of God. They are not bound like much of the prior generations with the rules and regulations that have crippled, stunted or killed the post-modern church. This army of God is hungry for the kingdom of power and glory.

As we begin to see outpouring happening in the United States and the nations of the earth, it's clear that a new prophetic voice will arise proclaiming as both John the Baptist and Elijah did to return to the living God. This prophetic company will move in signs wonders and miracles and be the voice of one crying in nations.

King David's Dread Champions

These men and women will, in many ways, be like King David's mighty men. They will stand in unthinkable places and move with supernatural dimensions that the world has never seen. Society won't know what to do with them. Many of these will be unknown champions in the glory but will know the very presence of God. Jeremiah 20:11 reveals more about them:

"But the LORD is with me as a dread mighty One. Therefore my persecutors will stumble, and will not prevail. They will be greatly ashamed, for they will not prosper. Their everlasting shame will never be forgotten."

There is a clarion call to the bride in this season to rise from slumber into a glorious church that moves in the same miracles Jesus did. It is clear there is a great harvest of souls coming in. This harvest will be brought in by a supernatural generation that has been thoroughly prepared for harvest. This many-membered, corporately anointed body of Christ will do the same miracles Jesus did 2,000 years ago—and greater works besides. We literally are His body, and He will reap the reward of His suffering. The Lord will roar out of Zion, and the harvest will come in.

Get ready, for this is the season. Now is the time, and we are the generation through which the Lord Jesus Christ will release the furious sound of glory. The Elijah Company is here!

Jeff Jansen is an internationally known conference speaker and crusade evangelist. He is also Founder of Global Fire Ministries International, and Senior Leader of the Global Fire Church and World Miracle Center located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jeff's burning desire is to see churches, cities, regions and whole nations ignited and transformed by the power of God. He also teaches, trains and equips believers how to live and move in the supernatural presence of God and emphasizes that communion and intimacy with the Holy Spirit is vital for transformation. Global Fire Ministries is an inter-denominational ministry aimed at equipping and igniting the Body of Christ for Global harvest. Jeff, his wife, Jan, and family live in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Jeff travels full-time hosting international crusades and ministering at conferences, churches and Glory Gatherings around the world.

