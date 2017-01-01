A Prophetic Prayer to Pull Down Your Payback

"Let your life hang on My promises." ( Pixabay )

"I say no weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue that has risen up against you shall be condemned. Those demonic tongues, they are being condemned even now."

That's how I started a recent Mornings With the Holy Spirit prophetic prayer call.

Then the Lord began to speak to us:

"Vengeance is mine. I will repay. Yes, even now, because we are in a season of payback. We are in a time of payback, says God, so pull down what belongs to you out of the spirit. Pull down your vindication. Pull down your vengeance against the wicked one. Pull down that payback. Pull down the restoration. Pull down the reconciliation. Pull it down in Jesus' name. Pull it down with your faith, says God. Look to My promises, all of my promises; they cover everything in your life. They cover your prodigals and they cover your physical body. They cover your mind. They cover your finances. They cover everything. Everything hangs on my promises. Let your life hang on my promises. Let your life hang on My promises. Let your life hang on my promises, not on fear and not on guilt. Don't let your life hang on the enemy's plans for you, but let your life hang on my plans and thoughts and plans for you."

During the call, I saw divine connections coming. The Lord is ordering the steps of many right into a divine connection. It's part of the payback I prophesied for April. God wants to connect you with people who have your back, who will stand at your side, who will understand, honor and respect the calling and anointing on your life, who will help you move toward it.

I see companies of faithful ones arising, a company of faithful people who will be more concerned about accomplishing the will of God than the will of man. I see companies of faithful ones, they are arising, who will stand and honor one another and who will walk together in integrity. I heard the Lord say:

"Look for the faithful ones because I am connecting the dots, and I am connecting the people and I'm connecting the finances and I'm connecting the anointing for great synergy," says God, "For I have work to do in your city. I have work to do in your town. I want to use you. I want to use you. I want to use you," says God. "A company of faithful ones who are going to shake things up.

"You've chased my heart. You've chased me in the good times and the bad. You've chased Me in the up times and the down times. You've chased Me here and there and everywhere and I've counted you faithful, so don't question your own heart. Don't question your own motive, because I am with you and I will surround you with the faithful ones, because you've been surrounded by unfaithful ones for too many seasons. Season after season passes by, and those unfaithful ones have wounded you, and they've hurt you, and they've told you that it was you. They've told you that you were not the faithful one, that there was something wrong with you. That you were too sensitive. That you were not loyal. That you were selfish."

