The Real Reason the World Hates Christianity With a Passion

-
Major Prophetic Warnings: 'Socially Accepted but Immoral Lifestyles' in the Church Will Be Exposed and 'Judgment Starts Now'
Judgment begins in the House of God, and those who are playing around with sin need to stop before ...
-
Pastor Mentored by T.D. Jakes Resigns, Separates From Wife
Pastor Chris Hill was accused of having an extramarital affair with a married church employee who ...
-
Men Around the World Are Giving Up Porn, and It's Because of This
With 68 percent of Christian men viewing pornography on a regular basis, the church is in desperate need for something to help men understand what they are up against.
-
One of the Devil's Favorite Lies to Lull Weary Christians Back to Sleep
The enemy works in darkness while our spiritual eyes are closed. This is why most people go through ...
-
-
-
Oldest Living Woman Reveals the Biblical Secret Behind Her Longevity
She is especially fond of Exodus 20:12.
-
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
-
Henry Gruver's Incredible Vision of Russian Submarines Launching Nuclear Missiles at the United States
He has literally spent thousands of hours prayer walking through cities all over the globe, and ...
-
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
-
Has This Sneaky Sin Wormed Its Way Into Your Daily Life?
Ask yourself these questions to find out!
-
The Real Reason Millennials Avoid Church Has Nothing to Do With Jesus
They want three simple things they aren't seeing in many places of worship. And they have ...
-
-
-
Aaron Hernandez Had John 3:16 Scrawled Across His Forehead When He Died
He also reportedly had red marks on his hands and feet.
-
Prophecy: 'President Trump Is Walking Through the Cyrus Prophecy as We Speak'
Lance Wallnau says you need to know how your prayers are being answered.
-
How Trump, Russia and North Korea Fit Into End-Times Prophecy
We're seeing more and more Revelation in the news!
-
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
-
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
-
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
-
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
-
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.