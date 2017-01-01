Prophetic Word: God Wants to Direct You in a Clear Pathway Right Now

God desires to direct His people in a clear pathway. ( Pexels )

Now it's time for the good news. God desires to direct His people in a clear pathway. This marvelous promise is given to us in Nehemiah 9:12: "By day You led them with a pillar of cloud, and by night with a pillar of fire to light the way for them to go."

There is more good news. If our lives are thoroughly yielded to Christ the King—in a sanctified spirit, soul and body—we can expect ever-increasing light (see Isa. 60:2).

The way to access this divine light and then maintain His great peace is to prayerfully study the Holy Bible. Consider this promise in Psalm 119:165: "Those who love Your law have great peace, and nothing shall cause them to stumble."

In these days of deep deception, we must have true discernment to distinguish good from evil and evil from good. This discernment is given to us freely and generously by God's Holy Spirit and the Word of God. Psalm 119:104-105 says, "Through Your precepts I receive understanding; therefore I hate every false way. Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path."

This truth is amplified again in Psalm 119:130: "The giving of Your words gives light; it grants understanding to the simple."

Open your heart to let God's light permeate the darkest regions of your mind, will, and emotions—to sanctify them and wash them by His Word and Spirit, bringing your entire spirit, soul, and body into alignment with Christ Himself (see Eph. 1:17-18). His will is to be your will. His emotions should be your emotions. His thoughts should be your thoughts. Only as our souls are sanctified—through repentance—and thus come into agreement with the Word of God will we discover the direction we seek.

God is preparing overcomers—confident, bold, brave and mature children of God who fully manifest His love and will on the earth. Let your thirsty soul drink deep from these powerful prophetic promises that are revealed in Psalm 18:28-36: "For You will cause my lamp to shine; the Lord my God will enlighten my darkness. For by You I can run through a troop, and by my God I can leap a wall. As for God, His way has integrity; the word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all those who take refuge in Him. For who is God except the Lord? Or who is a rock besides our God? It is God who clothes me with strength, and gives my way integrity. He makes my feet like the feet of a deer, and causes me to stand on my high places. He trains my hands for war, so that my arms bend a bow of bronze. You have given me the shield of Your salvation, and Your right hand has held me up, and Your gentleness has made me great. You have lengthened my stride under me, so that my feet did not slip."

Stand Strong on a Firm Foundation in a Shaky World

Give close attention to the last phrase of Psalm 18:36: "You have lengthened my stride under me, so that my feet did not slip." This promise is to those who are walking in God's light, those who are covered by God's powerful shield of protection. God promises to give us a firm foundation in shaky times, and He also promises to make our feet like those of a mountain deer, able to not only stand on this firm foundation, but scale the highest heights of the Spirit—above the chaos of this world. Christ warns us that if we build our lives on shifting sands, instead of the solid rock of God's Word, we can expect devastation (see Matt.7:24-29).

The Spirit of God has set before us guidelines for releasing divine wisdom to us in order to help us navigate safely during these dark, dangerous days. What is the pathway to true divine wisdom? It's not a process or a pattern or a methodology—but a person, Christ Jesus (see John 8:12). The light and wisdom we seek are not to be found in human programs or our own psyche and good intentions, but rather in the person of Christ Jesus. Consider Psalm 36:9: "For with You is the fountain of life; in Your light we see light." Meditate on Psalm 18:28-31 as shared above.

Ask for God's Grace and Guidance

The first step out of darkness and despair is simply asking for God's grace and guidance. Sincerely seek His direction and His will above your own. We must desire to walk in God's light (see 1 John 1:5). Asking is key; we have not because we ask not. If we ask, we shall receive. As we seek, we shall find; it is as sure as the sun rising in the morning (see Luke 11:9). God is faithful to His Word. He is generous beyond what anyone can imagine, and our generous, loving, and kindhearted Father longs to release superb wisdom to each of His children.

You are not the exception. Believe what the Scripture says in James 1:5: "If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all men liberally and without criticism, and it will be given to him."

The Spirit of God said to me, "I have good news for you to share with God's people!" I was so encouraged by His words. God then declared: "I am preparing to answer Paul's prayer recorded in Colossians."

I also encourage you to study this outstanding prayer in Colossians 1:6-12:

Which has come to you, as it has in all the world, and brings forth fruit, as it has also in you, since the day you heard it and knew the grace of God in truth. And you also learned of Epaphras, our dear fellow servant, who is a faithful minister of Christ for you, who also declared to us your love in the Spirit. For this reason we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you and to ask that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; that you may walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, pleasing to all, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God, strengthened with all might according to His glorious power, enduring everything with perseverance and patience joyfully, giving thanks to the Father, who has enabled us to be partakers in the inheritance of the saints in light.

Join Paul in his prayer, asking to be invigorated and strengthened with all power so that you may bear fruit in every good work and steadily grow and increase in fuller, deeper and clearer insights into the ways and works of God!

Stand Strong

It is imperative that we all take a strong stand. We must make up our minds to not continue to stumble about in the confusion that seems to gridlock this culture. Rather, we must walk with God-given goals and aims and His divine purpose. We're not to be vague, thoughtless and distracted during these days. We can and must discover great guidance and guidelines for living day by day, possessing the wisdom that God is offering to us.

Paul, in Ephesians 5:15-17, offers the church a most severe warning: "See then that you walk carefully, not as fools, but as wise men, making the most of the time because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is."

God's promises of continual guidance and provision are sure. In Nehemiah 9:20, He says, "You gave Your good Spirit to instruct them, did not withhold Your manna from their mouth, and gave them water for their thirst." God will direct you as you yield and follow. Don't attempt to lean on your own human understanding. This is simply not good enough. Determine in your heart to cast off every weight and pull down every high thing, every thought and imagination that exalts itself against the knowledge of God (see 2 Cor. 10:5), and choose to fully follow the ways of God.

In Psalm 32:8, the Lord again makes this promise of guidance: "I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye on you." The Holy Spirit, the revealer of genuine truth, the upright guide, will give clear direction as we seek Him and wait upon His guidance.

Consider John 16:13: "But when the Spirit of truth comes, He will guide you into all truth. For He will not speak on His own authority. But He will speak whatever He hears, and He will tell you things that are to come."

The last phrase is extremely significant for today: "... and He will tell you things that are to come." The entire world seems to be seeking this revelation, asking, "What does the future hold?" As followers of Christ the King, we have the answers! However, we must hear the warning from Jesus in Luke 21:34: "Take heed to yourselves, lest your hearts become burdened by excessiveness and drunkenness and anxieties of life, and that Day comes on you unexpectedly."

We must position ourselves in the place of purity and humility so that the Lord may entrust us with this impartation of divine wisdom—the wisdom from above. Ask God to release a greater wisdom, as we are instructed to do in James 1:5. Ask the Holy Spirit of God to awaken your heart and life to respond to these critical times. It is truly the time to awaken to the reality of the kingdom. It is time to heed this warning of Romans 13:11-14. The night is far gone and the day is almost here!

"Furthermore, knowing the time, now is the moment to awake from sleep. For now our salvation is nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand. Therefore let us take off the works of darkness and put on the armor of light. Let us behave properly, as in the day, not in carousing and drunkenness, not in immorality and wickedness, not in strife and envy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh to fulfill its lusts" (Rom. 13:11-14).

We must clothe ourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ and make absolutely no provision for the flesh. Let us sanctify our hearts this day before the Lord and look up, for our redemption draws nigh.

Bobby Conner: This "Gentle Giant" is uniquely anointed with refreshing humor and razor-sharp prophetic accuracy, which has been documented around the world. Bobby's dynamic capacity to release outstanding demonstrations of the miraculous—healings, signs and wonders—reveals the very heart of the Father toward us. Surviving a dramatic abortion attempt by his mother, being rescued again by the hand of God from drug dealing and suicide, the story of Bobby Conner is a display of a man who now walks in his God-ordained destiny to set others free! Highly esteemed as an internationally acclaimed conference speaker, Bobby has ministered effectively to over 45 foreign countries as well as here in the States for many years.

