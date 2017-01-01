Prophetic Dream Reveals 'Glory Torrent' Strategy to Combat Rising Witchcraft

It is time for the intercessors to man their battle stations and turn back the tide of this demonic wave. ( Pexels )

I was awakened from a series of dreams in which the Lord revealed to me that there has been an increased assault on the body of Christ in this moment. I recognize that the devil is always accusing, attacking and trying to create havoc, but there was something of significance about this particular warning.

In one of the dreams there was a strong attack of witchcraft that was creating confusion. In this dream, I was being pummeled with verbal attacks, and the more they were released, the more challenge that I had completing basic tasks. The Lord showed me that this is indeed a manifestation of witchcraft, the release of word curses and the resulting confusion. There are people right now who have been having intense mind battles as a result of the deluge of word curses.

The Lord told me to issue a warning to His Bride that we need to stay alert in the Spirit. He is releasing a call to prayer. It is time for the intercessors to man their battle stations and turn back the tide of this demonic wave.

"Pray in the Spirit always with all kinds of prayer and supplication. To that end be alert with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints" (Eph. 6:18).

As the series of dreams continued, I saw the enemy trying to resurrect old wounds and use old strategies in a new way. Be on the alert for this occurrence in your own life. If you are suddenly hit with something you have previously overcome, know that it is a tactic of Satan. This wave of attacks is trying to revive yokes that have already been broken, but the enemy is bringing them about in a seemingly new and different way.

I was dressed to preach in one of the dreams and mud got on my clothes. Mud can be symbolic of accusations. The Lord said this to me, "The enemy is trying to shred your identity and soil your garment." This is not just for me it is for the body. The weight of these attacks is coming directly against the assignment on your life and what you are called to do. In my dream, the enemy began speaking against what I was wearing. He was trying to intimidate me into letting go of my authentic identity. I was also waiting on a ride to preach, and it was delayed. This spirit tries to delay and abort assignments.

When I awoke in the middle of these dreams, the Lord said to me, "Get up and intercede for the body of Christ." He said, "I am showing these things to you in order to expose the tactics of the enemy and to call my people to prayer. Prayer will break these attacks." I checked my phone and saw that one of my spiritual daughters had sent me a word about the downpour and the rain of the Spirit. It shot off in my spirit. I felt the Lord telling me to put out a prayer alert. He said to tell the intercessors to call forth a torrent of glory!

The word torrent means "a tumultuous outpouring, a sudden, violent, and copious outpouring, or a rushing, violent, or abundant and unceasing stream of anything, or a violent downpour of rain, a violent, tumultuous, or overwhelming flow." This is a vivid picture of God's defense strategy. We need a massive and violent downpour of the glory. This eradicates the plans of hell. As I prayed into this, the Lord said to me, "The rain washes the mud away." When you are in God's presence and His glory, it miraculously washes the accusations away.

So shall they fear the name of the Lord from the west, and His glory from the rising of the sun; when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him (Is. 59:19).

The original Hebrew text did not have punctuation. As Scripture was translated, punctuation was added. In this case, it makes the enemy appear as the flood, but I believe the flood is not the enemy, but the Lord. When His torrent of glory is released, the flood waters of heaven overwhelm the powers of hell. The Spirit of the Lord raises a standard of glory against the trespasses of the enemy.

I want you to understand that we have nothing to fear. We can rest assured that Jesus paid for our total redemption. We neither glorify nor exalt the plans of hell. We simply expose them in order to conquer them. Identifying the enemy's battle strategy is a critical step in securing the victory. The enemy wants to raise up dead bondages and temptations, but the torrent of glory will overwhelm his schemes. Let's go to the place of prayer and, in unison, release the flood waters of His presence in this season. We win.

