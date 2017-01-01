Lance Wallnau Prophesies Over Feast of Purim: This Is the Moment You Were Born For

Warfare Prayer, the Feast of Purim and an interesting 2014 prophecy about Alabama and the tipping point role this state will play for justice!

Like Esther, this is the moment you were born for. Let's fast together and pray with the mercy of God and take ground this year. Awakening is upon the dreamers of the day!

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.