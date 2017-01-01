Lance Wallnau Prophesies Over Feast of Purim: This Is the Moment You Were Born For

-
Does This Zephaniah 3 Sign Prove We Are in the End Times?
We could be at the very door of seeing our Messiah return.
Dreams and Visions of Jesus Are Fueling the Explosive Growth of Christianity in Muslim Nations Worldwide
Fortunately, the decaying state of the church in the United States is only a small part of the ...
Men Around the World Are Giving Up Porn, and It's Because of This
With 68 percent of Christian men viewing pornography on a regular basis, the church is in desperate need for something to help men understand what they are up against.
Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!
As Christians, we must make a choice. Will you stay silent and remain in fear or will you decide to take a stand and honor God in this critical time in history?
Is This Why Jesus Hasn't Returned Yet?
This end-times expert says there is one main reason.
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
Lou Engle Offers Insight Into 2 Urgent Prophetic Dreams
Hint: They both point to Purim.
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
What 'The Shack' Has to Do With Revelation 2:4-5
"We need to ask ourselves if, in the midst of our great learning, we haven't lost our first ...
What Happened When Protesters Tried to Stop This Franklin Graham Event
"What people meant for bad, God used for good."
16 Reasons People Are Leaving California By the Millions
Some are calling it a mass exodus.
Anna Hayford Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
The wife of The Church On the Way pastor Jack Hayford was 83.
Dr. Michael Brown: Is 666 Hidden in the Disney Logo?
With all the recent controversy, you begin to wonder ...
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
Is It Possible to Lose Your Salvation?
So, on a practical level, it comes down to this.
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.