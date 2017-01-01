Why Has God Not Poured Out His Wrath?

When the wicked city of Nineveh was close to destruction, God sent Jonah to warn them of His coming wrath. The city repented and God spared them.

Right now, headlines tell us the nations look an awful lot like the Old Testament city.

"All the abominations going on, the sin, the wickedness, the blatant defiance of God, the shedding of innocent blood, the legalization of abominations," End Time Headlines founder and editor Ricky Scaparo says.

Many prophets have warned a "great shaking" is coming to America. Yet, the prophecy has yet to come to fruition.

Why? Watch the video to see.

