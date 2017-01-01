Is Evil Rising Because the Church Fell Asleep?

The United States has never been so divided since the Civil War, author John Shorey tells The Jim Bakker Show.

"The drum beats of war are beating again," Shorey says. "And this time it's not the North versus the South, but good vs. evil."

Meanwhile, many churches have bowed to political correctness and are afraid to teach truth from the pulpits.

What does that mean for us? Watch the video to see.

