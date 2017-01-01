Jim Bakker Prophesies Army Rising Up to Fight the Antichrist Spirit

Jim Bakker prophesied an army of the Lord is rising up to fight the Antichrist spirit.

"We are in the final days, and we are going to see this is an amazing war we're in right now," Bakker says on his show. "It's a war of good and evil. It's a war of the Antichrist. I believe with all my heart the Antichrist is alive. His spirit is marching in the streets, and we've got a lot going on."

But that doesn't mean Christians are out of the fight.

Actually, just the opposite. Watch the video to see.

