How to Prepare for the Coming Revelation Chaos

When John Shorey first visited The Jim Bakker Show in 2012, he wanted to prepare the Bakkers and the show's viewers for the Revelation chaos expected to come.

Five years later, Shorey acknowledges the United States has been granted a reprieve. But this moment of mercy will not last forever.

"With what's happening right now, this is insane," Shorey says. "We didn't have this insanity happening in 2012. I wrote down a list of a couple of things that are happening now, and yet people are not preparing now."

Watch the video to see what you should be doing.

