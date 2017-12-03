Why So Many Christians Refuse to Take Prophecy Seriously

This godly wisdom from 1 Corinthians 14 will keep you on course when God speaks to you through another person. ( Cristina Gottardi )

Many people naturally have questions about the mechanics of spiritual gifts. This is particularly the case when it comes to the prophetic. While this supernatural modality operates on a number of different levels, I've found it helpful to carefully consider the following.



The Apostle Paul declares: "The one who prophesies strengthens others, encourages them, and comforts them" (1 Cor. 14:3, NLT).

From this passage, we see that authentic prophetic words are typically positioned to accomplish three things in people's lives. They:



1. Strengthen

2. Encourage

3. Comfort



One of the primary reasons prophecy is disparaged in the church is because people don't always heed the underlying wisdom of this passage. They have taken upon themselves fierce avenues of engagement that God never intended.



Notice that the primary purpose of this spiritual gift is not to direct, control or correct others. Paul wants us to know that it is largely edifying and redemptive in application.



When believers prophesy, they come alongside to strengthen and reinforce. The underlying goal is to counterbalance the troubles of life and help rescue people from the discouragement that saps their calling and purpose.



When one operates outside these perimeters, they might find themselves in a place that God never intended.



It is time to build up, call near and cheer up those who God has brought into your life. Speak the word of life!

J.D. King, director of the World Revival Network and co-pastor at World Revival Church, is writing Regeneration: Healing in the History of Christianity. King is a sought-after speaker, writer and author.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.