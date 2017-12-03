Why So Many Christians Refuse to Take Prophecy Seriously

The Apostle Paul declares: "The one who prophesies strengthens others, encourages them, and comforts them" (1 Cor. 14:3, NLT).
1. Strengthen
One of the primary reasons prophecy is disparaged in the church is because people don't always heed the underlying wisdom of this passage. They have taken upon themselves fierce avenues of engagement that God never intended.
Notice that the primary purpose of this spiritual gift is not to direct, control or correct others. Paul wants us to know that it is largely edifying and redemptive in application.
When believers prophesy, they come alongside to strengthen and reinforce. The underlying goal is to counterbalance the troubles of life and help rescue people from the discouragement that saps their calling and purpose.
When one operates outside these perimeters, they might find themselves in a place that God never intended.
It is time to build up, call near and cheer up those who God has brought into your life. Speak the word of life!
J.D. King, director of the World Revival Network and co-pastor at World Revival Church, is writing Regeneration: Healing in the History of Christianity. King is a sought-after speaker, writer and author.
