How Today's Headlines Foreshadow the Bible's Prophetic Events

Have recent headlines had you seriously considering we may be rapidly approaching the end of days? If so, you're not alone.

"I noticed that a majority of the articles and a majority of the news [stories] that were circulating over the last 24-48 hours just really hones in on this particular subject," End Time Headlines founder Ricky Scaparo says.

The signs are literally right under our noses. Watch the video to see what they are.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.