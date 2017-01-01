Prophetic Word: Be Patient—I Am Performing Major Surgery on Your Nation

Bill Yount says the Lord is performing major surgery on America. ( Pixabay )

I heard the Lord Say, "Be patient, your nation is having major heart surgery. Stay in the waiting room and pray." I remember when my mother had major bypass heart surgery in her seventies. The doctors came to us in the waiting area and told us these words, "Because of what she just went through, she's not going to look very good to you, but she looks great to us!"

I sense the Lord saying, "Be patient with your nation, and remember I am not a Republican or Democrat, I AM that I AM. I AM working on a whole nation and everyone is a work in process. Don't judge, for I AM not finished working on anyone. I am working in the Fox News Room, CNN News Room and all the other news networks and radio, TV outlets and media. I'm going for the heart of this nation or it will surely die, unless I complete surgery on its heart."

"Stop grumbling and complaining. It can delay and even cancel this kairos moment as your nation is on My operating table. Speak life and become love to every person. Embrace your opposition and enemies so they will experience My arms of love surrounding them. Protest the devil, not people." "What appears to be chaos and gross darkness to you are the instruments I pick up in My hands and use to give new hearts to nations. Nothing is being wasted in the hands of your Redeemer. Your heart is also included in this surgery. Trust Me, and tell your heart to beat again!" Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser-at-large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. "Humility and humor" characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar (or ram's horn) is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com. This article originally appeared on billyount.blogspot.com.

