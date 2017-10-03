2 Major Indicators This Is the End-Times Generation

End Time Headlines writer Ricky Scaparo believes that these are the last days based on Daniel 12:4.

"There will be a generation that will see the things fulfilled that were spoken of by the prophet Daniel," Scaparo says in a video.

"When they see these two major indicators, you'll know that we truly are the generation that will be here on the earth at the coming of the Lord and see the fulfillment of these passages."

Watch the video to see Scaparo dive deeper into the Scriptures to see how this in the end-times generation.

