Ex-Witch Reveals How to Stop Witchcraft Attacks Against You

The devil's trick witch witchcraft is to make it seem all innocent and fun.

"Witchcraft can be very deceptive, and it can manifest in many ways in our lives," former witch Beth Eckert says.

"A lot of us are used to thinking that witchcraft is just what you see on TV and in the movies. What comes to mind is Maleficent in the Disney movie, or the wicked witch in the Wizard of Oz or Harry Potter. So things that are fun or perfectly innocent and good like Harry Potter or things that are so far out of our reality that we can't even comprehend that it would be something real."

That's how it sneaks in. Before you know it, you may be under an attack.

Watch the videos for the signs and how to stop them.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.