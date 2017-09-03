The Theology Isn't Perfect, but 'The Shack' Is an Amazing Story of Forgiveness

"The Shack" opened last weekend and was the third-highest grossing film of the week. (Facebook )

The Shack was a mega-bestselling book by a first-time author, and now it's a major motion picture. The film scored third-highest at the box office when it opened last weekend, earning $16.2 million.

I don't go to many movies, unless it's a major one like this. But several months ago, I attended a pre-screening. I understand that the theology of The Shack had been questioned—there were even books written attacking it. The main character is grappling with the murder of his little girl by a pedophile and meets God in the shack where she was apparently murdered. God is portrayed as a middle-aged black woman named Papa, while Jesus is played by a Middle Eastern man with a beard and the Holy Spirit by an Asian woman in almost a new age way. 

I knew all of this about the book before I read it, and I was determined not to like it. The author, however, tells the story in a way that makes you focus more on the characteristics of God and the questions the character was forced to answer about forgiveness, as well as why bad things happen to good people. While I was not able to justify the theology, I gave the author some latitude on the storytelling techniques. In comparison, while everyone seems to love The Chronicles of Narnia series, some of its theology is a bit dicey as well. Jesus may be the Lion of Judah, but He is not literally Aslan as portrayed in those books.

The day The Shack debuted, I interviewed Dr. Ted Baehr, the founder and publisher of MOVIEGUIDE®, which has almost single-handedly persuaded Hollywood to produce at least some more wholesome movies and to weave Christian themes or characters into its productions. MOVIEGUIDE® has enjoyed remarkable success, which you can read about here. To sign up for MOVIEGUIDE's® newsletter, please click here.

Ted is a longtime friend. We've written about him and MOVIEGUIDE® many times, including a cover story years ago. I have the privilege of serving on his advisory board of reference.

I invite you to listen to my podcast with him. From a professional viewpoint, Ted has some concerns with the movie. He believes there are points where the characters should have emoted but didn't. He believes Christians will find it a story of love and forgiveness (as I did) but that unbelievers may misunderstand some things it shows about Christianity, which he calls theodicy. Indeed, the secular Rotten Tomatoes site gave The Shack a horrible rating yet also showed that 87 percent of the audience liked it.

In the podcast, I talk about my reaction to the movie. I missed some of the subtleties Ted mentioned. Yet, I was touched by the way the movie encouraged the viewer to deal with issues of forgiveness and also the character of God.

A few days ago, we published a review by Pastor Jonathan Wiggins of Rez.Church in Loveland, Colorado, titled "Get Your Theology From the Bible and Enjoy the Shack." His review is worth reading.

I agree with him. I enjoyed the movie and was deeply moved. I urge you to support The Shack by seeing it. I believe it will be 135 minutes well-spent. 

 

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Prayer

    Lou Engle Issues Urgent Call to Fast After 2 Major Prophetic Signs

    He's urgently calling for three days of fasting and prayer.

  • Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthingon in 'The Shack.'

    6 Major Problems With 'The Shack'

    Beloved, the best place to meet God is not at the shack, but at the cross. For the gospel is ...

  • Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind

    Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind

    Utah, the state with the highest consumption of porn per capita, was the first state to pass a resolution declaring pornography as a public health crisis.

  • Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!

    Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!

    As Christians, we must make a choice. Will you stay silent and remain in fear or will you decide to take a stand and honor God in this critical time in history?

  • The promise of eternal life is only to Jesus' sheep, those who know His voice and follow Him.

    Is It Possible to Lose Your Salvation?

    So, on a practical level, it comes down to this.

  • Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Get quality Christian content in a variety of programs including news, leadership, inspiring stories, women's topics, sports, and even more.

  • In 2013, President Obama's minions sent IRS agents to bully the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

    Obama Audited Billy Graham, So Wiretapping Trump Tower Is Not a Stretch

    I believe the government used the power of the IRS to silence dissent and punish those who refused ...

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • Evangelist Franklin Graham at the National Prayer Breakfast.

    Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer After Radical Islamic Threat

    Will you join him?

  • Keep watch for these prophetic signs of the end times.

    15 Prophetic Signs of Jesus' Imminent Return

    One of them is that Israel would be surrounded by those bent on its annihilation.

  • A scene from 'The Shack'

    Should You See 'The Shack'?

    The controversial film based on the book hits theaters this weekend. 

  • Caitlyn Jenner poses at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles

    I'm Sorry, But Caitlyn Jenner Is a Man Wearing a Dress

    Again, my goal is not to belittle or disparage, and as loudly and clearly as I can, I proclaim ...

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.