Jim Bakker Reveals the Prophetic Vision God Gave Him in Prison

Televangelist host Jim Bakker says his role as a watchman has come full circle from vision to host as he takes up the helm on Revelation in the News.

"When I was away studying, in the prison actually, God spoke to me that I was to come out and bring the revelation, the book of Revelation, and be a watchman on the wall and warn people (of) what's happening right now," Bakker says in his first episode.

The show now features Bakker with a panel of millennials, including host Sasha Volz.

Bakker's plan is to use the platform to educate the on the signs of the end times present around us.

In this week's episode, he warns there is a war the church cannot ignore.

Watch the video to see more.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.