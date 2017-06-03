Pat Robertson: Satan's Tactic Is for People to Hate President Trump

Pat Robertson ( YouTube )

Pat Robertson believes much of animosity toward President Donald Trump is a ploy by the devil.

When a viewer asked him why so many Americans want the president out of office, the famed conservative did not mince words.

"There's a desire on the part of some, and I think it's satanic, it really is spiritual, to destroy America," Robertson said in a recent episode of the 700 Club.



"America is the great hope of the world," said Robertson. "If America goes down, the lamp of freedom goes out. There's no other champion of freedom anywhere in the world and we would be engulfed in chaos."

But that's not all. Watch the video to see.

