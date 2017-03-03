How You Can Spiritually Change the Atmosphere in Seconds

-
Is the New 'Beauty and the Beast' Disney's Gayest Film Ever?
"The studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural ..."
-
Author Predicts UN's Carefully Planned One-World Religion Plot
Are we about to see the rise of the biblical false prophet?
-
Worship Leader, Songwriter and Cancer Survivor Darlene Zschech Declares, 'Here I Am, Send Me!'
World-renowned worship leader, songwriter and pastor Darlene Zschech believes that if our worship is to fulfill God's purpose, we must be willing to say, "Here I am, send me."
-
Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!
As Christians, we must make a choice. Will you stay silent and remain in fear or will you decide to take a stand and honor God in this critical time in history?
-
-
-
Franklin Graham Compares George W. Bush's Daughter Speech to Raising Money for Nazi Death Camps
"Disgusting."
-
Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind
Utah, the state with the highest consumption of porn per capita, was the first state to pass a resolution declaring pornography as a public health crisis.
-
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
-
Ex-Witch Reveals the Single Most Important Sign You Need Deliverance
It's more obvious than you might think.
-
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
-
Billy Graham Answers: Why Does It Matter if I Curse?
You may think your words are harmless, but ...
-
-
-
Angry Town Hall Mob Goes Ballistic After Prayer in the Name of Jesus
This comes pretty close to the gnashing of teeth we read about in the Bible.
-
Did Russia Just Unite the Nations Prophesied in Ezekiel 38?
We could be seeing biblical prophecy come to fruition before our very eyes.
-
An End-Times Warning for Every Believer
How many unbelievers would repent if every Christian lived this way?
-
Disgusting Prime Time Television Show Has Children Playing Into the Hands of Jezebel
The sexualization and moral corruption of these children is child abuse and child exploitation at ...
-
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
-
Prophet James Goll Urges Believers to Operate in This Desperately Needed Prophetic Gift
Seismic shifts and changes are rapidly approaching. Is the body of Christ ready for a church quake?
-
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
-
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
-
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
-
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.