How You Can Spiritually Change the Atmosphere in Seconds

We know that life and death is in the power of the tongue, and now we can feel the weight of it around us.

After an incredibly divisive political season, minister Mikel French says the war around us comes from words.

"Words not only change your present atmosphere, they establish a pattern for your future," French tells the Jim Bakker Show.

Want to change the world? Start with your speech. Watch the video to see more.

