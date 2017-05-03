Chuck Pierce: The Lord Is Rallying His People to Contend for Their Boundaries

Learn how to defend the boundaries God has given you. ( Pixabay )

Dear Warring Ones:

The Lord is saying this is a time to know our boundaries and secure them. Beginning March 1, I encourage you to enter into this new 10-Day focus to decree, "Your boundaries will rejoice!"

Land, Boundaries and Borders

Our services on Sunday were so filled with revelation. When we gather at the start of the month, we can gain revelation that orders our steps and causes us to increase all month long. However, what we hear now does not simply pertain to this month but can also position us for years to come. We are living in a season of contending for boundaries and borders.

The border wars we face this year will establish where we'll be three years from now. Therefore, it's imperative that we understand God's desire for establishing our boundaries. Otherwise, we will see explosion after explosion after explosion and lose our mobility to move throughout this nation. This does not only pertain to the United States, but also to nations across the earth.

I find it no coincidence that later this week, I will be taking a team to minister in two gatherings along our border with Mexico. We not only want God's presence established on this side of the border but for God's glory to arise on the other side of the border as well.

Wherever you live, I encourage you to pray for your land over these next 10 days. We look forward to hearing the testimony of rejoicing that follows.

10 Days of Decreeing Your Land and Boundaries Will Rejoice

While any sin can be an opening for demonic activity, there are certain sins that can defile (bring a foul, dirty uncleanness into) the land. These sins leave the land cursed and particularly susceptible to demonic footholds. When you stake your land and pray for the Lord to establish His presence, decree that the following structures break and let go. Remember that "land" can also be defined as your spiritual inheritance.

Day 1: Read Isaiah 54, Psalm 16. Begin by doing the following: "Sing, O barren, you who did not bear a child. Break forth into singing, and cry aloud, you who did not travail with child. For more are the children of the desolate than the children of the married wife, says the Lord. Enlarge the place of your tent, and let them stretch out the curtains of your habitations; spare not, lengthen your cords, and strengthen your stakes" (Is. 54:1-2). Declare that this is a time of enlargement for your life.

Day 2: Read Philippians 1-4. Decree that all anxiety, fear, doubt, anger, frustration, guilt, jealousy and envy from past iniquity in your life will be removed.

Day 3: Read Ezra 9, Psalm 81. Decree Revival. Get ready to embrace many changes. Declare a window of revival is opening over your life and family. Declare that this revival will touch all generations.

Day 4: Read Ezekiel 16, 36 and 37; 1 Cor. 10. Ask the Lord to break the power of idolatry in your bloodline. God hates idolatry. Just as the worship of God brings blessing upon the land, the worship of false gods brings curses.

Day 5: Read Genesis 4, Acts 7. Ask the Lord to remove illegal bloodshed from your land or inheritance. Remember the account of Cain and Abel. From this story, we see that bloodshed affects the very land on which the violence occurred. As the blood of violence penetrates the ground, the prince of the power of the air will gain legal right into the land. Curses attach to illegal violence and bloodshed.

Day 6: Read 1 Corinthians 3 - 7. Cut ties with any immorality that has been a part of your bloodline or the land where you are the steward. This issue is one we must take seriously. Immorality has become a vague term and a non-issue for those in power. Our society has come to believe that anyone can do whatever is right in their own sight. But Satan knows every immoral act opens up a greater legal right for him to infiltrate land and homes. With the advent of the internet, there is even greater access to things like pornography and adult chat rooms. None of these things is benign. What is done in secret can bring serious consequences through defilement – not only of those involved, but of the land on which their sin occurred.

Day 7: Read 2 Samuel 21. Declare an end to covenant breaking. During the reign of King David, a great famine came on the land. When David inquired of the Lord concerning this famine, God said to him, "There is blood guilt upon Saul and upon his house because he put the Gibeonites to death" (2 Sam. 21:1). The Gibeonites were a group of people who had entered into covenant with Israel in the days of Joshua. This covenant guaranteed their safety. Yet Saul broke covenant with the Gibeonites by murdering many of them and planning for the massacre of the rest. As a result, famine came on the land as God removed His blessing and Satan was allowed access. The famine did not strike immediately, but came when the new king came to power. Many of our homes in the United States have been built on land which was taken through broken treaties with Native Americans. Those broken treaties from years ago can defile and give the enemy a foothold on the land where we live today.

Day 8: Read Joel 1-3. Declare that the land will begin to rejoice. Ask the Lord to stir the power of restoration in you.

Day 9: Read Matthew 5-7. This will really show you how the Lord taught His disciples to pray. Declare heaven and earth will connect and a new level of communion will occur in your life.

Day 10: Read Ezekiel 34, Zechariah 8, 1 Corinthians 8, Hebrews 3 and 4. Declare that your land will begin to produce in a new way so that your storehouses will become full. (Some of you might want to stake your land here and decree increase.) Declare your land enters into rest (Ex. 23:10-11; Lev. 25:2-7; Deut. 15:1-10, 31:10-13). Stake claim to your future, and take communion on the land you occupy.

Understanding Border Wars

Dominion is always linked with boundaries. The question is, "How will you occupy and rule in your sphere of authority?" Boundaries are the personal property lines that each of us has been given. There is and will continue to be a great war over boundaries. Most often, the greatest impetus behind this is the want of greater supply. It is easy to grow dissatisfied with the supply lines established within our own boundaries and decide we want to take something from someone else's boundary.

In days ahead, we will see many changing boundaries in the earth. There will be an attempt to illegally rearrange the boundaries of nations. Governments will align to overtake lands that were never destined to be overtaken. We must watch these wars carefully in the natural earth realm because they are linked with a quest for wealth. My book, A Time to Triumph! How to Win the War Ahead can help you in the war to know your boundaries and how to secure your future.

Charles D. "Chuck" Pierce serves as president of Global Spheres, Inc. (GSI) in Corinth, Texas. This is an apostolic, prophetic ministry that is being used to gather and mobilize the worshipping Triumphant Reserve throughout the world. Chuck also serves as President of Glory of Zion International Ministries, a ministry that aligns Jew and Gentile. He is known for his accurate prophetic gifting which helps direct nations, cities, churches and individuals in understanding the times and seasons in which we live. Chuck and his wife, Pam, have six children and seven grandchildren. He has authored over 20 books, including the best-sellers Interpreting the Times, Redeeming the Time and Time to Defeat the Devil.

