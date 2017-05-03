3 Strong Steps to Free Your Mind and Body From Witchcraft's Stranglehold

The Bible clearly instructs how to respond to the occult. ( Louis Blythe )

Whether it is called black magic or white magic, it is the same: witchcraft. Ad according to the Bible, it is a great sin against God. It is also the lesser of supernatural power, and God's Word is clear that what His followers have is far greater than those that practice witchcraft. If you are involved in witchcraft, there is hope for you to be free from this curse. I have concluded this article with 3 steps to being free.

The Word of God says witchcraft is sin.

"For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because you have rejected the word of the Lord, He also has rejected you from being king" (1 Sam. 5:23).

The Bible shows us that this angers God.

"He even made his sons pass through the fire in the Valley of Ben Hinnom; and he had conjurers, and practitioners of divination and sorcery, and necromancers, and mediums. So he did a great amount of evil in the eyes of the Lord, so that God was provoked" (2 Chron. 33:6).

"Also he made his son pass through the fire, was conjuring and seeking omens, and dealt with mediums and soothsayers. He did much evil in the sight of the Lord, provoking Him to anger" (2 Kin. 21:6).

If you seek mediums and wizards, you have no light within you. In other words, you are without God, spiritually dead.

"When they say to you, "Seek after the mediums and the wizards, who whisper and mutter," should not a people seek after their God? Should they consult the dead for the living? To the law and to the testimony; if they do not speak according to this word, it is because there is no light in them" (Is. 8:19-20).

Those who practice these things will not inherit the kingdom of God.

"Now the works of the flesh are revealed, which are these: adultery, sexual immorality, impurity, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, strife, jealousy, rage, selfishness, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, carousing, and the like. I warn you, as I previously warned you, that those who do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God" (Gal. 5:19-21).

"But outside are dogs and sorcerers and sexually immoral and murderers and idolaters, and whoever loves and practices a lie" (Rev. 22:15).

The book of Revelation reveals to us the eternal destiny for those that practice these things:

"But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the abominable, the murderers, the sexually immoral, the sorcerers, the idolaters, and all liars shall have their portion in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone. This is the second death" (Rev. 21:8).

Witchcraft is a weaker power compared to the power of God within His followers.

"Then Pharaoh also called the wise men and the sorcerers/. Then the magicians of Egypt likewise performed with their secret arts. For every man threw down his rod, and they became serpents. But Aaron's rod swallowed up their rods" (Ex. 7:11-12).

"Then the Lord said to Moses, 'Say to Aaron, "Stretch out your rod, and strike the dust of the land, so that it may become gnats throughout all the land of Egypt.'" They did so, for Aaron stretched out his hand with his rod and smote the dust of the earth, and it became gnats on man and on beast. All the dust of the land became gnats throughout all the land of Egypt. Then the magicians tried with their secret arts to bring forth gnats, but they could not, so there were gnats upon man and beast. Then the magicians said to Pharaoh, 'This is the finger of God' Nevertheless, Pharaoh's heart was hardened, and he did not listen to them, just as the Lord had said" (Ex. 8:16-19).

"Now a man named Simon was previously in the city practicing sorcery and astonishing the nation of Samaria, saying he was someone great, to whom they all listened, from the least to the greatest, saying, 'This man is the great power of God.' They listened to him, because for a long time he had astonished them by his sorceries. But when they believed Philip preaching about the kingdom of God and the name of Jesus Christ, both men and women were baptized. Even Simon himself believed. And when he was baptized, he continued with Philip and was amazed as he watched the miracles and signs which were done" (Acts 8: 9-13).

"On one occasion, as we went to the place of prayer, a servant girl possessed with a spirit of divination met us, who brought her masters much profit by fortune-telling. She followed Paul and us, shouting, 'These men are servants of the Most High God, who proclaim to us the way of salvation.' She did this for many days. But becoming greatly troubled, Paul turned to the spirit and said, 'I command you in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her.' And it came out at that moment" (Acts 16: 16-18).

"When they had gone through the whole island to Paphos, they found a certain sorcerer, a Jewish false prophet, whose name was Bar-Jesus, who was with the proconsul, Sergius Paulus, an intelligent man. This man called for Barnabas and Saul and sought to hear the word of God. But Elymas the sorcerer (which is his name by interpretation) opposed them, trying to divert the proconsul from the faith. Then Saul, who also is called Paul, filled with the Holy Spirit, stared at him and said, 'You son of the devil, enemy of all righteousness, full of deceit and of all fraud, will you not cease perverting the right ways of the Lord? Now, look! The hand of the Lord is against you, and you shall be blind, not seeing the sun for a time.' Immediately mist and darkness fell on him, and he went about seeking someone to lead him by the hand" (Acts 13:6-11).

3 Steps to Be Free from Witchcraft:

You need to repent from the sin of witchcraft.

"If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness" (1 John 1:9).

Father God, forgive me for participating in any and all forms of witchcraft. I renounce its hold upon me and my family. I am free from this sin and its consequences today. In Jesus' name I pray, amen.

2. Then you need to rid your homes from items used to train or practice witchcraft.

"Many who practiced magic brought their books together and burned them before everyone. They calculated their value, which equaled fifty thousand drachmas" (Acts 19:19).

3. To keep yourself free from the satanic powers of witchcraft, you need to fill yourself with the Word of God.

"When an unclean spirit goes out of a man, it passes through dry places seeking rest, but finds none. Then it says, 'I will return to my house from which I came.' And when it comes, it finds it empty, swept, and put in order. Then it goes and brings with itself seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they enter and dwell there. And the last state of that man is worse than the first. So shall it be also with this evil generation" (Matt. 12: 43-45).

If you will take these three steps and keep yourself filled with the Word of God, you will be free.

Becky Dvorak is a prophetic healing evangelist and the author of DARE to Believe, Greater Than Magic and The Healing Creed. Visit her at authorbeckydvorak.com.

