Prophecy: This Generation Has Taken Up Kathryn Kuhlman's Miracle Mantle

Kathryn Kuhlman ( Kathryn Kuhlman Foundation )

Tonight, while I was leading worship during a Regional Outpouring meeting, the Lord spoke a kairos word to me. My apostle, Ryan LeStrange, stood in front of the crowded room and declared into the cameras that it was time for miracles in America. In that same moment, the Lord spoke these words to me:

"The healing and deliverance mantle that was left when Kathryn Kuhlman died was not picked up by the generation that followed her. That mantle will be restored and placed on this generation."

Completely ecstatic and receiving that word, I returned to my seat at the end of the worship and looked up Kathryn Kuhlman's date of death. I know that a generation lasts for 40 years, so I was completely floored to find that Kuhlman passed away on Feb. 20, 1976, 41 years and one day before I received this word. The generation who dropped her mantle has passed, and we are here to retrieve it.

I know this word isn't for one person or one small group of people but for many people, whose only prerequisite is obedience when the Lord invites them to heavier mantles of glory. I believe the Lord is directing us to do two things: take back popular media and carry a glory so thick that people can't remain the same when they encounter us.

When Kuhlman took to the airwaves in the '60s and '70s, thousands of people received healings and were delivered from painful afflictions. People from every denomination tuned in or attended meetings held by Kuhlman as she would wait on the Holy Spirit to guide her hand. I believe our generation is going to be blessed with the ability to reach more souls than even Kuhlman could have imagined. If we receive this call, we will be clothed to stand in front of multitudes, wait on His Holy presence and release waves of miracles and glory in the way Christ commissioned us.

God is calling us to believe that Holy Spirit will be returned to mainstream media, not so that we can be honored and glorified but so that He can be made famous. Our God is positioning us to create a media revolution that will shake our nation and our world. We call in television programs like I Believe in Miracles to be claimed by those who will heed your Spirit and patiently wait on Your words, God! We believe that this is the moment of acceleration for those who've sought you out quietly in the background, not in search of a platform but in search of you, Holy Spirit. When those people are given the stage and the spotlight, they will become invisible, and You will be the only one people can see.

It was said that Kuhlman had to be walked through separate sections in airports because of the glory that was physically manifest on her person. When she encountered people, they were overcome with the tangible presence of God. We are to glow with His glory as Moses did when he experienced God's unveiled presence. We are to spend time in His presence in a way that makes us reflective of only Him, deferring our identity to His glory. This mantling is to be an increase in the weight of His glory on our lives; not so that we can fall out in our homes and reside in our prayer closets until we leave this earth but so that we can go into the world and see that people are drawn to His light. As we carry His glory, His healing power will overwhelm those around us and miracles will occur when our shadows pass by. We receive another level of your manifest presence, Lord. We want to experience all of You so that we can share you with the masses!

I declare that the Kuhlman mantle has been picked up. Just as Elisha took up the mantle of Elijah and then immediately used that mantle to call down the power of God (2 Kin. 2:9-14), we are taking up the healing and deliverance mantle of Kathryn Kuhlman. We will manifest greater power and more glory multiplied a hundredfold in the name of Jesus!

Annie Edwards is founder of Annie Edwards Ministries and lead songwriter and head of New Sound Worship, her traveling worship team. She has continued her ministry to the Lord publicly under the leadership and guidance of apostle Ryan LeStrange at Impact International Ministries.

