Prophecy: God Is Ushering His People Into a Season of Supernatural Expansion

I was awakened with visions of houses, lands, inheritances, businesses and expansion in my spirit. There is economic increase and influence in the atmosphere of glory for God's people. I am declaring favor, dominion and increase. This is your season to grow, to get bigger, to move beyond. The glory brings multiplication. The glory brings the gold. The glory breaks the back of debt. Step out of limited and into unlimited. Step out of the realm of your knowledge, qualifications & ability and step into heaven's ability.

Now the sons of the prophets said to Elisha, "Look, the place where we are living with you is too small for us. Let us go to the Jordan and take from there one beam per man, and let us make for ourselves a place to live there." And Elisha said, "Go." Then one of them said, "Please come with your servants." And he said, "I will come." So he went with them. And they came to the Jordan and cut down trees. But as one was cutting down a tree, the axe head fell into the water. He cried, "Ah, master! It was borrowed." Then the man of God said, "Where did it fall?" When he showed him the place, he cut off a stick, and threw it in there, and he made the iron float. So Elisha said, "Pick it up." And he reached out his hand and took it (2 Kin. 6:1-7).

Prophetic words, visions and insight often bring expansion. Many times, we are existing in a space that is simply too small, and God is showing us a picture of the possibilities. We must be willing to let go of old mindsets, traditions and ways of thinking. When God leads us into expansion, we are often handicapped by the way that we have been thinking. Our limited understanding paralyzes our progress. We move in the direction of our inner belief system. This is why renewing the mind is so critical. Our thinking gets us stuck. God is providing glimpses of our future, but our mind is kicking, screaming and clawing to stay in the comfort zone. The expansion exists out there in the deep waters, not at the shore! Quit sunbathing and start swimming.

The sons of the prophets realized that God had placed something bigger in them, bigger than their present surroundings. We must have prophetic wisdom and insight to stretch ourselves and move further. Leading teams, ministries, businesses and families requires stretching in order to grow. Many times, what has worked to get you to the place where you are will no longer work to move beyond and grow! You may have to add to your team, make adjustments or even change the way that you function all together. These men came to the stunning realization that they were bigger than the space they were in. Therefore, they needed to launch out and occupy new territory.

They had to begin cutting. Growth demands some work. They had to get the ax and sweat a little. Let's stop and selah this for a moment. They were sons of prophets; they were seers; they lived in the realm of revelation. They were not necessarily carpenters. Their prophetic word sent them to work. They had to get up and get moving. They had to invest in their expansion. Far too many people are expecting someone else to do all the work. The harsh reality is that prophetic words often require your human partnership. Many are still stuck in a small space in spite of their prophetic destiny simply because they refuse to chop the wood. They are sitting around reading all the revelations, but they will not work. Inactivity leads to stagnation. There is another prophetic picture here as well; they had to cut some things down and build with them. In order to advance, you must be willing to chop down what is standing in your way and build. Don't let resistance stop you. Don't let the critics destroy you. Let them motivate you to build. Cut out the clutter, chop down the confusion, get rid of the distraction. Hit the block button, quit listening and start building.

As they built, they lost a borrowed ax. It fell into the water and sank. This reminds me of the Shunamite women. She finally has a baby and then the child dies. There is always opposition in the building: Things happen, people quit, emotions get attacked. Life happens, demons show up and dreams get attacked. There is no attack where there is no progress. The enemy is quite happy to allow you to sit and twiddle your thumbs, but when you start churning up still waters and breaking the ground, he gets angry! He will throw all types of attacks at you. There are attacks from within (your own mind and emotions) and there are attacks from without (people and circumstances). It is vital that you recognize the powers of hell and break them. Do not bow to attacks or you will forfeit the progress that you are making. God is trying to enlarge you. He is trying to bring you forth and expand the space around you to match the destiny within you.

There is supernatural power to recover. The prophets worked a miracle in the midst of the building. As you begin to partner with heaven's decree over your life and the inner tugging of expansion, there is divine ability, angelic back up and miracle-working power to assist you. Do not settle for the natural report. Tap the realm of power by walking in the gift of faith. Faith accesses heaven's supply. God made an ax-head float because of the tenacity of these radical prophets. Let's fully comprehend this miracle; the molecular structure changed! This is no big deal to God. He can and does override natural law with spiritual law. Debts are cancelled, money comes, body parts are provided, tumors disappear, anything can and will happen in the realm of glory. Glory subdues the natural realm and manifests the heavenly realm. Glory cancels the evil report and manifests the Lord's report.

This ax-head would have cost them a lot of money. That is why they mentioned it was borrowed. God had a money miracle for them! When you begin to press into expansion, there is a pipeline of provision. Do not allow the spirit of fear or lack to override your expansion. There are resources available to you beyond what you have experienced up until this point.

I decree supernatural expansion over you, over your finances, over your family and over your assignment. You are growing on the inside, and you are being brought into an expanded place. You are subduing the natural realm with the glory realm. You are not limited but you are expanding, enlarging and increasing in the name of Jesus. Amen.

