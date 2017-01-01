Are the Millennials the 'Saul' Generation?

Much like Saul, the first king of Israel, millennials appear to be abandoning the religion of their forefathers in favor of their own spin on Christianity.

While some are still passionate about some aspects in the church, they've forsaken others.

"We're raising a Saul generation that loves worship more than Word because it soothes their demons," evangelist Pat Schatzline says. "But God's calling for the Davids."

Where are they? How is the Spirit raising the remnant up? Watch the video to see.

