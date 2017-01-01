When the Sneaky Squid Spirit Starts Stalking You

Is witchcraft the cause of your migraines?

When my friend told me she saw a vision of herself with a big squid lodged atop her head, I knew enough about the unseen world to understand a spiritual attack was underway.

What I didn't know was that a sneaky squid spirit would soon start stalking me.

Right about now, you might be scratching your head and asking, with all sincerity—or with all mockery—"What in the world is a squid spirit?" Essentially, it's a spirit of mind control but its affects go way behind what you would think.

In his classic book, Demon Hit List, Eckhardt lists mind control and defines it this way: Octopus and squid spirits having tentacles; confusion, mental pressure, mental pain, migraine." Sounds a lot like witchcraft, and I imagine that's what it actually is. There are many expressions—and many manifestations—of witchcraft.

A Natural Examination With Spiritual Implications

In the natural, a squid is a cephalopod with eight short arms and two longer tentacles. Different than an octopus with its big round head, a squid has a long skinny body with fins on both sides.

Like an octopus, the squid has tentacles. Tentacles are essentially what science calls a muscular hydrostat, which works sort of like a tongue. Muscular hydrostats manipulate—catch that word—things around it. People manipulate your mind with their tongues. Squids manipulate your mind with their sucker-laced tentacles.

To be sure, tentacles have lots of "suckers." The squid's suckers are even more effective than the octopus' in capturing prey. P.Z. Myers spells it out on ScienceBlogs.com: "They contain a piston-like structure inside an interior chamber, coupled so that when something tries to pull away from the sucker, it lifts the piston, further decreasing pressure inside and strengthening its grip—like a Chinese finger-trap, the more you struggle, the harder it is to get away."

Here's a lesson: We're not wrestling against flesh and blood. We can't overcome a squid attack in our flesh. The more we struggle in our flesh, the greater the hold this spirit seems to get on us. The more we get in our heads trying to figure things out, the more ground the squid takes because the squid is attacking our head (our mind).

Squids also have a chameleon persona. Reference.com reveals, "Squid have the largest nervous system in the animal kingdom. They have the ability to change colors because they have translucent skin. The colors come from chromatophores, which are pigment cells that are on the outside of the skin that expand or contract to show colors."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=559605003" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=559605003" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Spiritually speaking, this chameleon-like characteristic means it can change its behavior or appearance to stay hidden. It's sneaky! Squids are fast swimmers and some of them can even fly. Again, that's why you need discernment in any spiritual battle. Internet checklists and articles can be helpful if the Holy Spirit illuminates the truths within them, but we must ultimately wage prophetic warfare if we are going to win the battle.

Conquering the Squid Spirit

After this squid spirit attacked my friend, I went to her home to help her battle it. The attack was severe, but when I laid hands on her and commanded the squid to be bound, the most violent symptoms would cease. Of course, when you stand in the gap, you often take a hit. That squid spirit started stalking me. I ended up with a migraine during the battle—a manifestation of that mind control spirit—and was attacked in my mind for days afterwards.

Fear can open the door to a squid spirit. Of course, unforgiveness is an open door for the enemy. But let's face it: The enemy doesn't need an open door to attack. He can strike when we least expect it, which is why we're to live in a battle-ready state and walk with the Spirit of God who can warn us of impending attacks.

The good news here is a squid's tentacles do not grow back once severed. If you get discernment that a squid spirit is attacking you, repent for any known open doors, grab some intercessors, and get that sneaky stalker with its manipulating suckers off your mind! Sever the tentacles, in the name of Jesus, and walk free.

A Testimony of Freedom

After that squid skirmish, I was reading Richard Ing's book, Spiritual Warfare, and he described the spirit of mind control as often seen as a giant squid with 10 tentacles that stick into brains or cover heads. He had a vision one night after praying about this squid spirit:

I saw a man with a wide, ark brown band around his head and around his body. The bands appeared almost black in color and looked like the metal bands that hold wooden barrels together. Suddenly something cut or broke the bands, and they fell off. The man smiled. Immediately, I found myself above the park again. Then, I saw the balloons floating freely up towards and beyond me. It seemed as if the person holding the balloons had let them go. They floated into the heavens. The very next day, I sat in church discussing the spirit of mind control. The assistant pastor shared that he had received a vision the night before in which he found himself bound up with dark brown bands around his head and body. We went after the spirit of mind control that night, and a number of people received deliverance from that spirit.

Amen, deliverance belongs to you!

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you like this article? You'll enjoy Jennifer LeClaire's book, Mornings With the Holy Spirit: Listening Daily to the Still Small Voice of God

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.