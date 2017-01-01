Blazing With Holy Ghost Fire Under the Anna Anointing

Those under this anointing will blaze with the Holy Ghost. ( Pexels/alex Lázaro )

Anna actually encountered the Messiah, and because of this, she was overwhelmed with the desire to tell everyone looking for redemption about His arrival. Women who encounter Jesus are the greatest preachers and revivalists. Modern-day women with the Anna anointing will spend time with God face-to-face, gazing on His splendor, experiencing His glorious presence and hearing His heartbeat through prayer. Those with the Anna anointing will share the reality of Jesus's love with fiery passion and zeal. They will be glory-carriers, women who are baptized with the Holy Ghost and fire. They will preach the gospel with signs and wonders following.

These women will have a unique anointing because they have spent countless hours with the refiner's fire. Passion, purity and power will exude from their being. "And I will be like a wall of fire all around her, says the Lord, and I will be as glory in her midst" (Zech. 2:5). God's presence will be with them in a tangible way, and His fire will be released through them. They will be preachers of righteousness, motivated by love and demonstrating the love of God to mankind. These women will bring deliverance and healing to those who have been ensnared by the powers of darkness.

The modern-day Anna will love the world and not condemn the world (John 3:16-17). There is a generation that is looking for redemption, and God is raising up an answer to their pain. The Lord is endowing women with miraculous power to influence human hearts for the glory of God. He releases miracles to show that He is a loving God who acts on our behalf. Supernatural healing shows God's compassion, causing many to turn to Him. In Luke 7:16b, when Jesus raised the widow's son from the dead, the people said, "God has visited His people." The power of the Holy Spirit comes to encourage belief in the one true God and validate the message of the messenger. First Thessalonians 1:5-6 says, " For our gospel did not come to you in word only, but also in power, and in the Holy Spirit, and in much assurance, just as you know what kind of men we were among you for your sake. You became followers of us and the Lord, having received the word in much affliction, with joy of the Holy Spirit."

There are many who may never agree with women being preachers, but they won't be able to deny the hand of the Lord resting upon our lives. God's hand will empower us to accomplish great healings and deliverance on His behalf.

The Fiery Love of Jesus

""Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is as strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its fires of desire are as ardent flames, a most intense flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, it would be utterly condemned." (Song 8:6-7).

Jesus is the only solution for women today. Jesus is the hope for all mankind. Jesus and His love are the motivating force behind everything we do and say. Jesus is our safe place. His love will heal your heart. His love will protect you. The enemy has sent the spirit of fatherly rejection against women, but the Lord is releasing His fiery love to purge and utterly destroy this enemy.

Now is the time to set Jesus' love as a seal upon our hearts. He is our conquering king; His seal of love authorizes our call. In ancient times, a king would put a wax seal on an important document that was then stamped with the king's signet ring. These documents were both protected and authenticated by the king's seal, which denoted the king's authority and ownership. Modern-day women akin to Anna will have the seal of the King of kings upon their lives and ministries. God's love will protect them and make all the resources of heaven available to advance the agenda of the kingdom. God's love has to be enough for us. We cannot look for the approval of men or society. We must live to love and please Him. We have been sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise (see Eph. 1:13).

Michelle McClain-Walters serves as director of prayer ministry at Crusaders Church and as one of the house prophets and apostolic team leaders. She has traveled to more than 40 nations, conducting schools of the prophetic that have activated thousands in the art of hearing the voice of God. She is the author of The Prophetic Advantage, The Deborah Anointing and The Esther Anointing. This is an excerpt from her new book, The Anna Anointing.

