John Piper: Here's When Christ Will Return for His Bride

When will Jesus come back? ( Public Domain )

Reformed theologian John Piper hopped on the eschatology bandwagon in his latest podcast, weighing in on when he thinks Jesus Christ will return for His bride.

Piper's discussion was spurred by a listener who asked: "Last time we wrestled with the texts that promise we will one day see God and the texts that say we cannot see God. Today we have a question about when the children of God will see Jesus—sooner or later? The question comes from John in Denver, Colorado. 'Pastor John, I see two biblical realities I cannot reconcile, and you are the man for the task! First, I see a strong emphasis that Jesus is about to return to Earth. The church stands on her toes in anticipation. Also, I see a millennium, a 1,000-year period on the Earth before Christ returns. We are not in the millennium, I don't think, so Christ is at least 1,000 years off. And soon to return? How do I reconcile those two realities?'"

The question stems from Revelation 6.

Piper breaks it down like this: "Now, the question that divides Bible-believing Christians is how this 1,000-year reign of Christ on the Earth followed by a complete revolution of things in the new heavens and the new Earth, how that relates to the Second Coming of Christ."

Piper argues we are not currently in the glorious millennium of Christ; however, His return may be closer than expected.

"So, Christ could come very, very quickly. I pray he does. I have really good friends who hold all three of these positions. And so, I am not going to withhold my fellowship or friendship over these kinds of disagreements," Piper says. "It could happen very, very soon. He doesn't have to wait 1,000 years."

Do you agree? Sound off!

