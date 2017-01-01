Jesus' Matthew 19 Commandment Under Attack

Jesus spoke very specifically about marriage in Matthew 19. ( Public Domain )

Today, we are surrounded by a culture that is constantly attacking God's plan for marriage and family life. The Lord Jesus Christ addressed this crisis in Matthew 19.

Some Pharisees came to Jesus and said, "Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife for any reason?" (v. 3). Instead of giving them the grounds for divorce, Jesus gave them the grounds for marriage:

"He answered, 'Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning "made them male and female," and said, ""For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh" So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no man put asunder'" (Matt. 19:4-6).

When we consider the crisis in our families and marriages today, what should be the response of a Bible-believing church? I believe our response is to trumpet loudly and without fear or hesitation what Jesus said in Matthew 19 and what God the Father said in Genesis 2: that marriage belongs to God's created order. From the beginning, the Creator made them male and female. It is not up to us to mess around with this holy union.

Prayer: Father, I pray that You would forgive our nation for what we have done to the institution of marriage. Help me to stand up for what You have put in place and to be a powerful picture of what a Christ-centered family should look like. I pray in the name of Jesus. Amen.

"... for Adam there was not found a helper suitable for him. ... Then the rib which the lord God had taken from man, He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man" (Gen. 2:20c, 22).

