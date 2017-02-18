Why the 3 Penultimate Abortion Advocates Dropped What They Were Doing to Serve God

Flip Benham baptized former abortion advocate Norma McCorvey. ( Courtesy )

Norma McCorvey died Saturday, February 18, 2017, at age 69. Her name was synonymous with legalizing abortion. But then she met Jesus.

The three people most instrumental in ushering us into the era of Roe v. Wade, Dr. Barnard Nathanson (founder of NARAL), Sandra Cano ("Jane Doe" of Doe v. Bolton) and Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe" of Roe v. Wade), are now all in the great cloud of witnesses cheering us on as we continue to fight for the lives of our Lord's precious preborn babies.

All three lied or were lied to, to give us this damnable law.

All three were sinners saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ.

All three become Christ-followers. And how did all three of them become believers? Because people were in the streets! People who willing to allow theology to become biography, that is, the theology of heaven to become biography at the gates of hell. This changes hearts. This is changing a nation. When Dr. Nathanson, Sandra and Norma saw the love of these people—these people in the streets—they became followers of Christ. All three came to Christ through the people willing to stand for the sanctity of life in the womb.

All three, in their Christian years, did their very best to undo the lies that gave us Roe v. Wade. All three are today more alive than they have ever been. All three have run their lap of the race.

It is our turn now.

And now the battle has gone from life in the womb to the radical homosexual issues. It is just another "glove" over the same "fist"—the "fist" of the devil. But this issue is winnable as well.

What changed Bernard Nathanson, Sandra Cano and Norma McCorvey? Not legislation, as important as that is. It fact, it's very important. But what changed them were people in the streets—who "allowed theology to become biography." We have the keys to unlock this, if we would. Once again I repeat, it's our turn now.

To my good friend Norma McCorvey, I say, "Good night for now, Miss Norma—we will see you in the morning!"

