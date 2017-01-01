Why 2017 Is Different Than Any Year Mankind Has Ever Seen

Two thousand seventeen will be different than any year mankind has ever seen, Tammy Sue Bakker says.

"I've felt this way for a few months now, and it's a feeling I can't really explain to you," Tammy Sue says on her father's show.

"I know that God is going to do something mighty, and He's already started," Tammy Sue says. "You have to allow Him to restore your family. You have to allow Him to restore your life. You have to allow Him to restore you."

Watch the video to see how.

